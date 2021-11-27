Lebron James fined $15k in addition to suspension

A move James made has been sanctioned by the NBA and deemed inappropriate

This is the season of sanctions for Los Angeles Lakers superstar, Lebron James.

The 4-ring NBA champion got hit with a $15,000 fine for obscene gestures during the Los Angeles Lakers 124-116 win against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

James performed the Sam Cassell “big balls dance,” after hitting a three-point shot during the fourth quarter on Wednesday.

The dance, which was popularized in 2004 by former NBA point guard Sam Cassell, has been flagged by the league and called inappropriate. Earlier this year, Toronto Raptors star Fred VanVleet was also fined for doing the gesture.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 21: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers is ejected from the game during the third quarter of the game against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on November 21, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan.

Lebron was coming off a single-game suspension after he reportedly accidentally elbowed Detroit Piston center Isaiah Stewart in the face, drawing blood from right above his eye.

During the second half of the Piston vs Lakers game, James and Stewart’s arms entangled as they were securing a position to rebound during a free throw. As James swung his elbow back, he made contact with Stewart’s face.

LeBron James has been fined $15K for making an obscene gesture during the Lakers' last game.



He was also given a warning for using profane language in postgame media availability. pic.twitter.com/yyoacvabYk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 27, 2021

Although James tried to diffuse the situation, Stewart became visibly upset while several team members, referees, coaches and security personnel rushed to break up the two.

Stewart made several attempts to run back towards James in an aggressive manner but was blocked.

”His eye got cracked all the way open. He was upset for a reason,” said Pistons coach Dwane Casey, adding that Stewart needed eight stitches to close the wound.

Detroit Pistons coaches and felllow players calm down Isaiah Stewart of the Pistons after he was struck by LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers during the third quarter of Sunday’s game at Little Caesars Arena. (Photo: Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

After Stewart left the floor, Pistons guard Cory Joseph went after him to make sure he would not try to come back through another entry tunnel.

“After Isaiah Stewart left the court, Cory was anticipating he may come around the back of (the) house and enter the Laker bench from the opposite side,” said the game’s crew referee Scott Foster to a pool reporter after the game. ”So, he was going to intercept him. I actually told Cory that would be good.”

Both players were ejected: Stewart was assessed with two technical fouls and James was assessed with a flagrant foul penalty 2.

The NBA announced that James’ suspension was ”for recklessly hitting Stewart in the face and initiating an on-court altercation.”

Stewart was also suspended for two games for “escalating an on-court altercation by repeatedly and aggressively pursuing … James in an unsportsmanlike manner.”

Both will be eligible to play when the two teams face each other again on Sunday in Los Angeles.

