10 destinations for the best Christmas away from home

Are you thinking about booking a holiday getaway to finally shake the feeling of stagnancy caused by the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic? Understandable! It is a fact that spontaneous travel is a new form of self-love because voyage is a sacred part of the human experience. Will you amp-up that self-love with glowing light decorations and festive holiday cheer in a wintery wonderland setting or at a sunny shore?

(Stock photo by Larry Crayton via Unsplash)

Luckily, the United States has both cold and warm climate locales at this time of year with major attractions in Florida, California, Vermont, and Colorado, while international touring remains appealing in locations like Sweden, St. Lucia, and Grenada. To help out, theGrio put together a list of the best places to go for a Christmas holiday away from home. Be sure to check out each destination’s travel restrictions as they are subject to change often. Regardless of where decide to travel, be sure to have a Happy Holiday!

Palm Beach, Florida

Dreaming of the ultimate domestic seaside escape? That would be none other than the Breakers Palm Beach. The palace comes equipped with boat parades, luxury shopping, holiday sand sculptures, light decorations, and a Christmas morning brunch in the circle ballroom.

Finnish Lapland

Have you ever fantasized about witnessing the phenomenon that is known as the Northern Lights? Well, here is your chance to have a family or group glamping experience in Sweden now through March with Off The Map Travel company. They’ve put together a 5-day itinerary for a holiday trip called Reconnect under the Aurora. On this trip, you will experience snowmobile excursions, run-ins with real reindeers, cozy cabin stays, and the best aurora view of the northern lights.

A general view of the Aurora Borealis or Northern Lights on the Stokkedalsvelen E6 between, Rafsbotn and Alta on March 30, 2017 in Finnmark, Norway. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Silver Sands, Grenada

If you want to be on a warm island for Christmas, be sure to check out Silversand Grenada, the first luxury hotel built on the spice island in over 25 years. The resort will be featuring a lineup of exclusive events like Christmas brunch, Santa meet & greets, sunset cocktails, holiday caroling, beach lounge parties, and multiple themed dinners between Friday, December 20th and Wednesday, January 1st.

Big Sky, Montana

Revel in the rugged beauty of Montana’s Big Sky Country located just 45 minutes from Yellowstone National Park. The region’s luxury resort is the home of the most idyllic ski setting with sleigh rides, snowmobiles, grand shopping, and breweries to take up your vacation days.

The Bahamas

Just a hop, skip, and short flight from the east coast, the Bahamas remains a top holiday travel destination year-round. Explore Rosewood Baha Mar this season for a more private family home setting and celebrate the holiday as you like, without the need to leave the property.

Woodstock, Vermont

Woodstock is an attractive place to spend your holiday as you and your friends and family can explore the white-blanketed beauty at Twin Farms‘ all-inclusive resort. Enjoy Christmas skiing, dining, or the fabulous spa in beautifully adorned Christmas decor and holiday cheer.

Anguilla

American Airlines will have direct flights from Miami to Anguilla starting December 11, making Anguilla an optimal Christmas vacation. Trade in your snow boots for flip flops and walk across the white sand beach at Cap Juluca — just a 7-minute flight or 20-minute boat ride away from St. Maarten/St. Martin (SXM). During the Christmas season, you’ll encounter snorkeling, fishing, sailing, and scuba diving as well as decorative holiday lights.

(Stock photo by Steve Adams via Unsplash)

Aspen, Colorado

Colorado is the perfect backdrop for a Christmas celebration. During the 12 Days of Aspen festival, there’s ice skating, concerts, and family events galore, while Ullr Nights, a 10-day festival, offers nighttime alpine roller coasters and smores. Since you’re going to go all out at the festival, you may as well book a room at Aspen’s only five-star resort, The Little Nell, and enjoy fireworks, and holiday cheer in chic style.

Saint Lucia

Sugar Bay, A Viceroy Resort has a full lineup of holiday activities that range from Santa clause photos, gingerbread house making, and Christmas brunch and dinner just waiting for you to enjoy.

New York City

It’s the most wonderful time of the year in New York City! Bask in the lights of the city and check out The Plaza for its proximity to Central Park and Rockefeller Center. You may spot Santa clause on the street, experience the bliss of a Broadway show, or go shopping on the fifth avenue.

People visit the Rockefeller Center Christmas display in Midtown, Manhattan on December 24, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)

