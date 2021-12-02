Yahya Abdul-Mateen II announces production company, House Eleven10 and Netflix partnership

The production company pays homage to the actor's childhood home in Oakland, California

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is branching out past acting. The leading man officially announced the launch of his production company, House Eleven10.

In addition to the launch of House Eleven10, Abdul-Mateen II and his production company also announced a creative partnership with streaming giant Netflix. Under the partnership, the Watchmen actor will star in and produce films for Netflix with his company. The production company name is also a sentimental one, with the actor paying homage to his childhood home in Oakland, California.

Per a Variety report, the company aims to, “be a place where the legacy of the stories from Abdul-Mateen II’s youth will live on in creative form; a home for different narrative universes, illustrating both the magic and humanity within them including extraordinary stories about ordinary people.”

Abdul-Mateen II shared an official statement along with the announcement, sharing, “I am so proud of the vision of House Eleven10, and couldn’t be more excited about Netflix’s shared passion for the ideas we’d like to put into the world. I want our films and shows to be soulful in their world-building and dynamic in their character. We want to employ a creative process that makes space for magic and humanity in various narrative universes, and across all genres.”

He continued, “House Eleven10 seeks to showcase the talent of traditionally underrepresented or overlooked communities within the industry by including diverse filmmakers, writers, and staff throughout our projects.”

Netflix’s Vice President of Original Film, Tendo Nagenda, also shared a statement regarding the partnership, explaining, “Yahya is an incredibly bright talent and we’re privileged to have been there from the start with his career from The Get Down to more recently The Trial of the Chicago 7…we’re excited to continue to collaborate creatively with him through House Eleven10.”

Abdul-Mateen II also took to Instagram to share the news of his production company with his many followers. He wrote this week, “Excited to introduce you all to @houseeleven10 a creative partnership with @netflix that’ll give me the chance to create the worlds I want to see, the worlds YOU want to see, and put them on your screens! Been chippin at this one for a long time! Let’s GO!!”

