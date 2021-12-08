2021 People’s Choice Awards: The full winner’s list
Halle Berry, Kim Kardashian and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson were big winners during the star-studded night.
The 2021 People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday featured star-studded appearances, big wins and more during one of pop culture’s biggest nights.
As theGrio previously reported, Kim Kardashian was presented with the “Fashion Icon Award” by last year’s winner, Tracee Ellis Ross.
“I am honestly so humbled to be here…I started off as a closet organizer and a stylist, so the fact that I am winning a fashion icon award — it’s like a pinch-me moment,” Kardashian said in her acceptance speech.
Actress Halle Berry had a standout moment when she received the “People’s Icon Award.”
Berry said in her acceptance speech, “The only reason I have been here for 30 years, still working and doing what I love on my own terms, redefining myself decade after decade is because of all of you. Every single one of you. You allow me to be myself.”
Other major winners during the ceremony include Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson who won “The Male Movie Star of 2021” and rapper Lil Nas X, who won “The Male Artist of 2021.”
Check out the full winners list from the ceremony below:
THE MOVIE OF 2021
Black Widow
THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2021
Free Guy
THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2021
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2021
Cruella
THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2021
Luca
THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Dwayne Johnson
THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Scarlett Johansson
THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Kevin Hart
THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Dwayne Johnson
THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Simu Liu
THE SHOW OF 2021
Loki
THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2021
Grey’s Anatomy
THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2021
Never Have I Ever
THE REALITY SHOW OF 2021
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2021
The Voice
THE MALE TV STAR OF 2021
Tom Hiddleston
THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2021
Ellen Pompeo
THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2021
Chase Stokes
THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2021
Selena Gomez
THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2021
JoJo Siwa
THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2021
Khloé Kardashian
THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2021
Squid Game
THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2021
Lucifer
THE MALE ARTIST OF 2021
Lil Nas X
THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2021
Adele
THE GROUP OF 2021
BTS
THE SONG OF 2021
“Butter”
THE ALBUM OF 2021
Sour
THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2021
Blake Shelton
THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2021
Bad Bunny
THE NEW ARTIST OF 2021
Olivia Rodrigo
THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2021
“Butter”
THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2021
“Stay”
THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2021
Britney Spears
THE POP SPECIAL OF 2021
Friends: The Reunion
THE COMEDY ACT OF 2021
Chelsea Handler: Vaccinated and Horny Tour
THE GAME CHANGER OF 2021
Simone Biles
THE POP PODCAST OF 2021
Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain
