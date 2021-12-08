2021 People’s Choice Awards: The full winner’s list

Halle Berry, Kim Kardashian and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson were big winners during the star-studded night.

Loading the player...

The 2021 People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday featured star-studded appearances, big wins and more during one of pop culture’s biggest nights.

As theGrio previously reported, Kim Kardashian was presented with the “Fashion Icon Award” by last year’s winner, Tracee Ellis Ross.

“I am honestly so humbled to be here…I started off as a closet organizer and a stylist, so the fact that I am winning a fashion icon award — it’s like a pinch-me moment,” Kardashian said in her acceptance speech.

Actress Halle Berry had a standout moment when she received the “People’s Icon Award.”

Berry said in her acceptance speech, “The only reason I have been here for 30 years, still working and doing what I love on my own terms, redefining myself decade after decade is because of all of you. Every single one of you. You allow me to be myself.”

Halle Berry at the 47th Annual People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images,)

Other major winners during the ceremony include Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson who won “The Male Movie Star of 2021” and rapper Lil Nas X, who won “The Male Artist of 2021.”

Check out the full winners list from the ceremony below:

THE MOVIE OF 2021

Black Widow

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2021

Free Guy

THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2021

Cruella

THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2021

Luca

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Dwayne Johnson

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Dwayne Johnson attends the 47th Annual People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images,)

Scarlett Johansson

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Kevin Hart

Actor/comedian Kevin Hart attends Netflix’s “True Story” New York screening on Nov. 18, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Dwayne Johnson

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Simu Liu

THE SHOW OF 2021

Loki

THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2021

Grey’s Anatomy

THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2021

Never Have I Ever

THE REALITY SHOW OF 2021

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian at the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards on Nov. 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2021

The Voice

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2021

Tom Hiddleston

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2021

Ellen Pompeo

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2021

Chase Stokes

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2021

Selena Gomez

THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2021

JoJo Siwa

Iman Shumpert and JoJo Siwa attend the 47th Annual People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Dec. 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images,)

THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2021

Khloé Kardashian

THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2021

Squid Game

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2021

Lucifer

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2021

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X performs during iHeartRadio 103.5 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2021 on Dec. 7, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for iHeartRadio )

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2021

Adele

THE GROUP OF 2021

BTS

THE SONG OF 2021

“Butter”

THE ALBUM OF 2021

Sour

THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2021

Blake Shelton

THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2021

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny attends the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

THE NEW ARTIST OF 2021

Olivia Rodrigo

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2021

“Butter”

THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2021

“Stay”

THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2021

Britney Spears

THE POP SPECIAL OF 2021

Friends: The Reunion

THE COMEDY ACT OF 2021

Chelsea Handler: Vaccinated and Horny Tour

THE GAME CHANGER OF 2021

Simone Biles

Simone Biles attends the 6th Annual InStyle Awards on Nov. 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

THE POP PODCAST OF 2021

Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Acting Up”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!