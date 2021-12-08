Missing Florida woman Kathleen Moore found dead; boyfriend arrested

The sheriff said Colin Knapp was "cold," asserting that "even when we were begging with him to tell us where her body is, he wouldn't."

The remains of missing Florida woman Kathleen Moore were discovered Tuesday just 50 yards away from the home of her boyfriend, who has been arrested and charged with her murder.

In a press conference Tuesday evening later shared to Facebook, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said Moore’s body was discovered after a citizen called a tip line. The 34-year-old woman had been missing for a week from her boyfriend’s home near Tampa. She was identified by her tattoos.

Colin Knapp, 30 (left), was arrested Monday and has been charged with second-degree murder of his girlfriend, Kathleen Moore (right), whose body was found near his home. (Photos: Pasco County Sheriff’s Department)

“It was a very heavily-brushed area,” Nocco told those assembled, per NBC News. “She was actually covered … she was definitely covered on purpose to make sure nobody could come upon her.”

Colin Knapp, 30, was arrested Monday and has been charged with second-degree murder. The sheriff claimed Knapp was “cold,” asserting that “even when we were begging with him to tell us where her body is, he wouldn’t give us that information.”

According to NBC News, Knapp has a lengthy criminal history, including 10 previous felony arrests and nine misdemeanor arrests since 2004, including for aggravated assault and domestic violence.

“Our hearts and prayers pour out to the family and friends of Kathleen Moore,” Nocco said. “I know you were all searching for a better resolution, and we all were, but unfortunately, this is what we have.”

The cause of her death is still under investigation.

During the 10-minute press conference, Nocco said blood identified as Moore’s was found on clothing belonging to Knapp. He noted the amount of blood discovered suggested that she had died.

Knapp and Moore were seen arguing on Nov. 28 and reportedly got into another argument that night at his home. The sheriff says there is no evidence that Moore ever left Knapp’s home after that night. Since her disappearance, there were multiple searches for her.

“If there’s one thing that I can tell the family,” Nocco said, “is that Kathleen was absolutely loved by this community.”

