The best carry-on luggage to gift your loved ones this holiday season
Tis’ the season to gift!
After being on lockdown for over a year, it’s safe to say that many are optimistic to get back to traveling. And while your ideal gift may be an all-expense-paid vacation for you, your family, friends, or boo, the next best thing to get prepared for vacationist activities is to gift the latest carry-on luggage out.
With offerings from travel brand AWAY to even fashion houses like Moncler, carry-on luggage is not only essential for short trips, small or technological items, and travel products under 4oz. But carry-on luggage is vital to your style, often telling something about your story before you can. Backpackers tend to indicate adventurous and sustainable characteristics, while rolling steel bags symbolize technology and corporate settings.
Whatever you choose to roll with is up to you, but we thought it helpful to list the modish trending bags for the season. Happy Holidays and be safe on your travels.
Check our picks of the best carry-on luggage offerings below.
Rimowa Cabin Moon
$1690 rimowa.com
AWAY Two- Tone Polycarbonate Suitcases
$245 awaytravel.com
Tumi Oxford Compact Carry-On
$595 Tumi.com
T. Anthony Garment Bag
$1,100 T.Anthony.com
Calpak Astyll marbled hardshell suitcase set
$325 net-a-porter.com
Paravel + NET SUSTAIN Aviator Carry-On hardshell suitcase
$255 Net-a-porter.com
Samsonite Centric Hardside Spinner 20
$210 bloomingdales.com
T. Anthony Vintage Travel Satchel
$1660 tanthony.com
Rimowa Essential Sleeve Compact
$790 rimowa.com
Patagonia Black Hole® Gear Tote 61L
$99 patagonia.com
MONCLER RIMOWA “REFLECTION”
$3200 moncler.com
