Russell Wilson, Tom Brady and more pay tribute to Demaryius Thomas

Police believe Thomas died from natural causes

Following the shocking news that retired NFL wide receiver and five-time Pro Bowler Demaryius Thomas was found dead in his Georgia home on Thursday, reactions from the sports world are pouring in on social media.

theGrio reported that police from the northern Atlanta suburb of Roswell said they believe Thomas died from natural causes. “Preliminary information is that his death stems from a medical issue and our investigators currently have no reason to believe otherwise,” Roswell Police said in a statement, per CBS News.

Thomas was suffering from seizures over the last year, his first cousin LaTonya Bonseigneur told Associated Press on Friday.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas speaks to the media at the Broncos media availability at the Santa Clara Marriott on February 2, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Many NFL players are posting their condolences to Twitter.

JJ Watt, Arizona Cardinals Defensive End, wrote “Way way too young. The first image of DT that pops in my head will always be that smile and positive energy. Rest In Peace brother.”

Former Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow wrote, “Woke up and saw the really devastating news about my teammate and friend, Demaryius Thomas. So many are going to remember him for his athletic ability… but I’ll be remembering him for his kindness, his smile that would light up a room, and the love he had for those in his life.”

🙏🏼 https://t.co/zBmjFexhzj — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 10, 2021

Former Denver Bronco turned ESPN analyst Shannon Sharpe tweeted, “I’m heart broken. This doesn’t seem real but I’m proud of the man and player DT became. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. Bronco Country, we’re hurting.”

Tom Brady said, “Im so sad to wake up this morning to hear about the passing of my friend Demariyus Thomas. We were all blessed with his humility and positive spirit, and we will all miss him. This photo is from the Hall of Fame this past August, a source of light as always.”

A Georgia native, Thomas played college football at Georgia Tech and was selected 22nd overall in the 2010 NFL draft by the Denver Broncos. He spent most of his career with the team, winning two AFC championships and a Super Bowl.

“We are devastated and completely heartbroken,” the Broncos said in a statement on Twitter. “Demaryius’ humility, warmth, kindness, and infectious smile will always be remembered by those who knew him and loved him.”

“During nine seasons in Denver, Demaryius established himself as a dominant, record-setting wide receiver who was an instrumental part of two championship runs and our victory in Super Bowl 50. His legacy as a Bronco extended far beyond the playing field as a caring, generous member of our community,” their statement continued. “D.T. loved giving back — especially spending time with children — and impacted countless lives through the Broncos Boys and Girls Club, hospital visits, his annual football camp and many other genuine interactions.”

Forever one of the coolest football moments growing up. Tebow to Thomas for the win 😢



Rest In Peace Demaryius Thomas wow. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/4LyA0bBW8Q — NYSportsCast (@NYSportCast) December 10, 2021

Im so sad to wake up this morning to hear about the passing of my friend Demariyus Thomas. We were all blessed with his humility and positive spirit, and we will all miss him. This photo is from the Hall of Fame this past August, a source of light as always. 🙏 RIP pic.twitter.com/o3hvQN0cRz — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 10, 2021

I'm just shocked to hear that Demaryius Thomas has died. Gone way to soon. Honored to have known you brutha. R.I.P! — Terrell Davis (@Terrell_Davis) December 10, 2021

Woke up and saw the really devastating news about my teammate and friend, Demaryius Thomas. So many are going to remember him for his athletic ability… but I’ll be remembering him for his kindness, his smile that would light up a room, and the love he had for those in his life. pic.twitter.com/gNVzmJ503X — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) December 10, 2021

I am devastated right now. We spoke back in 2019 and you told me how excited you were to be a NY Jet. You gave my son a high five during pre-game. Appreciate you making his day. You were a great player. Prayers to you and your family. Rest Easy! @DemaryiusThomas pic.twitter.com/0EQQZndA0p — Darrelle Revis (@Revis24) December 10, 2021

Two years ago ahead of MNF, Tom Brady sought out his friend Demaryius Thomas to give him a gift. And while they weren’t teammates for very long, Thomas clearly left an impact on Brady, who referred to Thomas as "a source of light" in a tribute on Twitter 💔pic.twitter.com/A9EYXmerPi — Emerson Lotzia, Jr. (@EmersonLotzia) December 10, 2021

Demaryius Thomas’ football feats were incredible, but this is the man I’ll remember: The guy who was kind, always smiling, who was Uncle DT to so many kids, and who was always thoughtful and sincere in our professional relationship. pic.twitter.com/F5q1qDLVEw — Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) December 10, 2021

This article contains additional reporting from theGrio’s Biba Adams.

