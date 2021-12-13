2022 Critics Choice Awards: ‘King Richard’ earns six nominations

"King Richard" and "West Side Story" are among the Best Picture nominees.

Dec 13, 2021
The Critic’s Choice Association has announced its nominations for the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards.

Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer will host this year’s show on Jan. 9. Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin said in a statement, “We are so proud to be honoring this amazing list of films and the incredibly talented people who made them during this extremely challenging time.”

Critics Choice Awards thegrio.com
In this screengrab, Taye Diggs speaks at the 26th Annual Critics Choice Awards on March 07, 2021. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for the Critics Choice Association)
Ava DuVernay thegrio.com
“All eyes are going to be on the Fairmont Century Plaza red carpet and ballroom on January 9th, when the biggest stars in movies and television will be gathered to celebrate the best of the best in entertainment this past year. In the safest possible environment, it will mark the return of the kind of glitz and glamor we haven’t been able to enjoy in far too long.”

King Richard earned six nominations including Best Actor for Will Smith, Best Supporting Actress for Aunjanue Ellis, Best Young actress/actor for Saniyya Sidney, and Best Picture.

Check out the official nominations list, per Variety, below:

BEST PICTURE

Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
tick, tick…Boom!
West Side Story

BEST ACTOR

Nicolas Cage – Pig

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Peter Dinklage – Cyrano

Andrew Garfield – tick, tick…Boom!

Will Smith – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

King Richard thegrio.com
(Credit: Warner Bros)

BEST ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart – Spencer

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Jamie Dornan – Belfast
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Jared Leto – House of Gucci
J.K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Caitríona Balfe – Belfast
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Ann Dowd – Mass
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Rita Moreno – West Side Story

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Jude Hill – Belfast
Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones – CODA
Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon
Saniyya Sidney – King Richard
Rachel Zegler – West Side Story

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

Belfast
Don’t Look Up
The Harder They Fall
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

BEST DIRECTOR

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Guillermo del Toro – Nightmare Alley
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve – Dune

2021 AFI Fest: Closing Night Premiere Of Warner Bros.' "King Richard - Red Carpet
Demi Singleton, Serena Williams, Will Smith, Venus Williams, Saniyya Sidney, and Aunjanue Ellis attend the closing night premiere of Warner Bros’ ‘King Richard’ at the 2021 AFI Fest at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 14, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Zach Baylin – King Richard
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Adam McKay, David Sirota – Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
Siân Heder – CODA
Tony Kushner – West Side Story
Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth – Dune

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Bruno Delbonnel – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Greig Fraser – Dune
Janusz Kaminski – West Side Story
Dan Laustsen – Nightmare Alley
Ari Wegner – The Power of the Dog
Haris Zambarloukos – Belfast

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards – Belfast
Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau – Nightmare Alley
Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – The French Dispatch
Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo – West Side Story
Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos – Dune

BEST EDITING

Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn – West Side Story
Úna Ní Dhonghaíle – Belfast
Andy Jurgensen – Licorice Pizza
Peter Sciberras – The Power of the Dog
Joe Walker – Dune

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Jenny Beavan – Cruella
Luis Sequeira – Nightmare Alley
Paul Tazewell – West Side Story
Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan – Dune
Janty Yates – House of Gucci

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Nightmare Alley

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Dune
The Matrix Resurrections
Nightmare Alley
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

BEST COMEDY

Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar
Don’t Look Up
Free Guy
The French Dispatch
Licorice Pizza

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

A Hero
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
The Worst Person in the World

BEST SONG

“Be Alive” – King Richard
“Dos Oruguitas” – Encanto
“Guns Go Bang” – The Harder They Fall
“Just Look Up” – Don’t Look Up
“No Time to Die” – No Time to Die

BEST SCORE

Nicholas Britell – “Don’t Look Up”
Jonny Greenwood – “The Power of the Dog”
Jonny Greenwood – Spencer”
Nathan Johnson – “Nightmare Alley”
Hans Zimmer – “Dune”

Celebrities Visit Build - July 16, 2018
The Critics Choice Awards will air on Jan. 9, 7-10 p.m. EST on CW and TBS.

