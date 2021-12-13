2022 Golden Globes: Will Smith, Billy Porter and Aunjanue Ellis among nominees

'King Richard,' 'West Side Story,' 'Pose' and more are recognized in this year's list, mere months after multiple controversies surrounding the HFPA

The Golden Globes are back, after a year of intense controversy and scrutiny following backlash regarding the lack of diversity in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

the HFPA came under fire in what became a snowball of controversies, beginning with the startling announcement of the 2021 nominations with various snubs of Black talent, to the headline-making discovery that the organization itself had zero Black members, theGrio previously reported.

What followed was a series of very public criticisms of the association, including one from TIMES UP, who blasted both the association and NBC, the network that airs the annual ceremony, for their response, or lack thereof.

The stage is set for the 79th Annual Golden Globe Award nominations at The Beverly Hilton on December 13, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Since then, much of Hollywood has vowed not to work with the association, including major filmmakers, studios, and more. NBC itself also announced that they would not air the ceremony in early 2022, sharing in a statement, “Change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right.”

Still, it seems the HFPA has plans to continue with their annual ceremony, announcing the 2022 nominations early Monday morning. The list of nominations, including major recognition for films like King Richard and West Side Story and television series like Pose and Squid Game, are below:

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

The Great (Hulu)

Hacks (HBO/HBO Max)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Omar Sy (Lupin)

(Credit: Warner Bros)

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Jessica Chastain (Scenes From a Marriage)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

Best Director, Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Denis Villeneuve (Dune)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard (Annette)

Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza)

Jennifer Lawrence (Don’t Look Up)

Emma Stone (Cruella)

Rachel Zegler (West Side Story)

Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Mahershala Ali (Swan Song)

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Best Television Series, Drama

Lupin (Netflix)

The Morning Show (Apple TV Plus)

Pose (FX)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Succession (HBO/HBO Max)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Christine Baranski (The Good Fight)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Pose)

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television

Paul Bettany (WandaVision)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Tahar Rahim (The Serpent)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio (Don’t Look Up)

Peter Dinklage (Cyrano)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)

Cooper Hoffman (Licorice Pizza)

Anthony Ramos (In the Heights)

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Ben Affleck (The Tender Bar)

Jamie Dornan (Belfast)

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

The French Dispatch (Searchlight Pictures) — Alexandre Desplat

Encanto (Walt Disney Pictures) — Germaine Franco

The Power of the Dog (Netflix) — Jonny Greenwood

Parallel Mothers (Sony Pictures Classic) — Alberto Iglesias

Dune (Warner Bros.) — Hans Zimmer

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Dopesick (Hulu)

Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)

Maid (Netflix)

Mare of Easttown (HBO/HBO Max)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)

Best Supporting Actor, Television

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

O Yeong-su (Squid Game)

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

Cyrano (MGM)

Don’t Look Up (Netflix)

Licorice Pizza (MGM)

Tick, Tick … Boom! (Netflix)

West Side Story (20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Caitríona Balfe (Belfast)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Ruth Negga (Passing)

Best Picture, Foreign Language

Compartment No. 6 (Sony Pictures Classics) — Finland, Russia, Germany

Drive My Car (Janus Films) — Japan

The Hand of God (Netflix) — Italy

Parallel Mothers (Sony Pictures Classics) — Spain

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson — Licorice Pizza (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Kenneth Branagh — Belfast (Focus Features)

Jane Campion — The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

Adam McKay — Don’t Look Up (Netflix)

Aaron Sorkin — Being the Ricardos (Amazon Studios)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Lady Gaga (House of Gucci)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Ariana DeBose, Steven Spielberg, and Rachel Zegler attend the New York premiere of West Side Story on November 29, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Belfast (Focus Features)

CODA (Apple)

Dune (Warner Bros.)

King Richard (Warner Bros.)

The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

Best Television Actor, Musical / Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Best Supporting Actress, Television

Jennifer Coolidge (White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Andie MacDowell (Maid)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“Be Alive” from King Richard (Warner Bros.) — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

“Dos Orugitas” from Encanto (Walt Disney Pictures) — Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down to Joy” from Belfast (Focus Features) — Van Morrison

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from Respect (MGM/United Artists Releasing) — Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

“No Time to Die” from No Time to Die (MGM/United Artists Releasing) — Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Encanto (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Flee (Neon)

Luca (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

My Sunny Maad (Totem Films)

Raya and the Last Dragon (Walt Disney Studios)

