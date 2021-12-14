Tory Lanez allegedly shouted ‘Dance, b—h’ before shooting Megan Thee Stallion

LAPD testified at a preliminary hearing in the felony assault case against Lanez Tuesday.

Loading the player...

A Los Angeles Police Department detective testified on Tuesday that Tory Lanez yelled “Dance b”—h at Megan Thee Stallion before allegedly shooting her on July 12, 2020, as reported in Rolling Stone.

Detective Ryan Stogner appeared in a Los Angeles County Superior Court for a preliminary hearing in the felony assault case against Lanez. Stogner said Lanez, born Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson, was “intoxicated” according to Megan.

Lanez is accused of shooting Megan in her feet as she exited a car outside of a Hollywood Hills party.

“As she exited the vehicle, she heard Mr. Peterson yelling obscenities at her, and he stated, ‘Dance, b—h!’ And he then began firing a weapon at her,” Stogner said. “(Megan) observed Mr. Peterson holding a firearm, and then she observed him start to shoot.”

Stogner continued, “Megan immediately felt pain to her feet, observed blood, fell to the ground, and then crawled to an adjacent driveway of a residence…She described her injuries as bleeding profusely.”

Tory Lanez performs during Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium on July 24, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Officers arrested Lanez for suspicion of possessing a concealed firearm in a vehicle. He was released on $35,000 bail. Megan did not initially name Lanez as the shooter, but disclosed it in an Instagram live session the following month, as theGrio reported.

“Yes, this n—- Tory shot me,” Megan said, adding that she did not assault him prior to the shooting as rumored.

“I’m in the front seat, this n— in the back seat. “I’m done arguing,” she continued. “I don’t want to argue no more. I get out. I’m walking away, this n—-, from out the backseat of the car, start shooting me. You shot me!”

On Oct. 8, 2020, Lanez was formally charged with one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm in a manner that “personally inflicted great bodily injury,” and one count of carrying a concealed, loaded, and unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

Megan Thee Stallion speaks onstage during Beautycon Festival Los Angeles 2019 on Aug. 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Beautycon)

Lanez pled not guilty in November and was able to stay free on $190,000 bail. However, he put his freedom at risk by appearing at the 2021 Rolling Loud music festival.

Though Megan had an order of protection in place prohibiting Lanez from being within 100 feet of her, she was a performer at the same festival. Lanez performed as a special guest during DaBaby‘s set while Megan was still backstage.

Lanez has denied the shooting allegations on numerous occasions. If convicted, he faces a maximum prison sentence of 22 years and eight months.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!