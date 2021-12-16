Amazon enters African film market, partnering with Nigeria’s Inkblot

The streaming service will have multiple films from the production company on the platform after their theatrical releases

Amazon Prime Video is expanding. The streamer has officially dived into the African film market, signing a multi-year licensing agreement with Nigeria’s Inkblot Studios.

This marks Amazon’s first African deal, which will bring multiple films exclusively to the streaming service after their theatrical debuts. Per The Hollywood Reporter, this is another example of how Africa is becoming “an emerging battleground for streaming subscriber growth.”

Netflix, another major player in the streaming wars, signed a multi-title deal with EbonyLife last year. EbonyLife was the first African production company to sign with the streamer.

Under the exciting new deal, Prime Video will stream various Inkblot films, bringing them to a global audience. Some of the titles include The Set Up 2, Moms at War 2, New Money 3, Charge and Bail, Superstar, and The Blood Covenant.

Inkblot Studios also played a major role in the production of The Wedding Party, which was named the highest-grossing Nollywood film of the decade, according to Premium Times. The Wedding Party 2 was named the second highest-grossing film of the decade.

Image from ‘The Wedding Party’ trailer (Credit: YouTube/Inkblot/ELFIKE Film Collective)

Ayanna Lonian, the Prime Video director of content acquisition and head of worldwide major studio licensing strategy, shared a statement regarding the deal. “We know Prime Video customers around the world love movies and this new deal with Inkblot Studios will deliver some of the best Nigerian and African films available for our customers,” she said.

“Nigerian stories are truly some of the most exciting and thrilling in the world. The Inkblot deal will allow us to deliver great Nigerian movies, post their theatrical release in Nigeria, to our global audience, and will continue to build upon Prime Video’s catalog and goal to delight Prime members,” Lonian continued.

(Credit: Inkblot Studios)

Chinaza Onuzo, co-founder of Inkblot Studios, also shared a statement regarding the groundbreaking deal. “At Inkblot Studios, we produce some of the biggest and most creative, original films in the Nigerian film industry. We are very excited about the opportunity to showcase our films to Amazon Prime Video’s over 200 million members. We believe that Nigerian films have a truly global appeal and are thrilled to be working with Amazon Prime Video to deliver the very best in entertainment worldwide.”

