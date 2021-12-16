‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ drama reboot ‘Bel-Air’ to premiere on Super Bowl Sunday

Bel-Air is described as a "contemporary dramatic retelling" of the popular sitcom, with Will Smith himself signing on as an executive producer

Fresh Prince fans, rejoice! The upcoming reboot of the classic sitcom has announced its official premiere date: Super Bowl Sunday.

Bel-Air, which is described as a “contemporary dramatic reimagining” of the original show, is officially coming to Peacock on February 13, 2022. The series is based on Morgan Cooper’s fan video of the same name, which went viral on the internet when it dropped in 2019, theGrio previously reported.

This new series has the original “Will,” Will Smith, signing on as an executive producer, and T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson on as co-showrunners.

(Credit: YouTube screenshot/Peacock)

The official series description reads: “Set in modern-day America, Bel-Air is a serialized one-hour dramatic analogue of the 90’s sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” that leans into the original premise: Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. With a reimagined vision, Bel-Air will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show.”

Cooper, who directs, co-writes and executive produces the series, shared in a statement, “With this dramatic reimagining, we wanted to create a show that stands on its own while honoring the spirit and innovation of the original series. Because Bel-Air is a drama, we’re able to really peel back the layers of these characters and themes in a way that you simply couldn’t do 30 years ago in the half-hour sitcom format. We’re able to go have tough conversations that challenge perspectives. At its core, Bel-Air is a celebration of the black experience through the perspective of a family.”

Cooper continued, “My approach to the series started with a deep focus on tone and really being intentional with my creative choices. I’m inspired by a lot of things as a director; it could be a random conversation, memories from my past, it could be art, music, fashion. Everything can be inspiration, and having a two-season order gives us the opportunity to go infinitely deeper narratively, visually, and aesthetically. I think that with Bel-Air we have created something unique and honest.”

The official cast for the series stars newcomer Jabari Banks as Will, Adrian Holmes as Phillip Banks, Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks, Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks, Coco Jones as Hilary Banks, Akira Akbar as Ashley Banks, Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey, Jordan L. Jones as Jazz and Simone Joy Jones as Lisa.

