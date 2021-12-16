Megan Thee Stallion gets exclusive first look partnership with Netflix

The recent college graduate will now have the range to create and executive produce new projects for the streaming service.

Megan Thee Stallion, who has conquered music and philanthropy, is now branching out into the streaming business. The Houston rapper has just signed a first-look deal with Netflix, according to a press release.

The terms of this exclusive deal give the three-time Grammy Award winner the ability to create and executive produce a new series for Netflix, as well as other projects for the streaming titan.

“I’ve always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories, so I’m thrilled about this partnership with Netflix,” Megan said in a statement. “Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and I can’t wait to bring all my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch.”

Megan Thee Stallion attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

While there’s no word on what kind of projects the “WAP” rapper is planning, Netflix Head of Comedy Tracey Pakosta is excited to have Megan on the team and looks forward to whatever she comes up with.

“Megan is a multi-talented creative force who has consistently made her mark on culture,” Pakosta said in a statement. “She’s always growing and evolving as an artist, and we’re thrilled that she’s making a home at Netflix for this next chapter in her journey.”

Whatever Megan decides to do with this new deal, it will surely have the attention of many. After building a massive fanbase with smash singles like the Billboard 100 tracks “Savage (Remix)” and “Body,” Megan has used her platform to uplift other women and bring attention to important issues.

(Photo: Megan Thee Stallion via Instagram)

Megan demanded justice for Breonna Taylor during a politically charged performance on Saturday Night Live in 2020. She turned heads when she published a New York Times op-ed piece, “Why I Speak Up For Black Women.” All of this, on top of her philanthropic and charitable work in her native state of Texas, helped her earn a spot on TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020 list.

This week, after earning her bachelor’s degree in health administration from Texas Southern University, Megan received the 18th Congressional District Humanitarian Award, given to her by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, as theGrio reported.

Although humbled that she received such a prodigious honor, Megan stated that she is just grateful that she is in a position to give back to the state that she called home, saying, “although I appreciate the recognition, I’m just happy that I am able to give back to and put smiles on the faces of the people in my city.”

