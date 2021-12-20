Confetti coats are the perfect touch to a winter fit

Duckie Confetti’s coats are celebrity favorites that turn heads everywhere

If you saw the Insecure cast on Entertainment Weekly’s October cover, then you know Duckie Confetti. Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji and Jay Ellis are glowing in the iconic Confetti coats while bidding farewell to the show. The shoot had the three actors styled in classic red, orange, and brown fur Confetti coats that added the perfect touch.

Confetti has a legacy that precedes the EW cover customizing coats and outfits for icons like Beyoncé, Cardi B and Monica. The New York City-based designer has been a force in the industry with his luxe fur items ranging from slides and earmuffs to coats.

In 2017, Confetti told EmEz from iHeart radio’s The Sit Down that his sense of fashion came from being around his aunt and the hip hop influence from her crowd.

“I’ve always been around the 90s rappers, and I’ve always had a love for 90s hip-hop and 90s R&B, so you know like, the Diddys and all of that, they had the fur and the flashiness… that’s kind of like where my style came from,” Confetti told EmEz.

Confetti is following in the tradition of fashion designers like Dapper Dan and the late Nija Battle of Nija Furs, a New York City-based designer who outfitted most of hip-hop in the 90s before she passed at the age of 37 in 2000.

Besides his famous fur coats, Confetti designed a number of different fur items that add to the bourgie look. The fox fur slides are perfect for a day inside or out, with a textured-rubber contoured footbed that keeps your feet comfortable. You can choose from fox fur to lamb and rabbit fur with bold colors like blue, red and yellow and even camo mink.

Adding to the fur craze, Confetti sells mink bags in both mini and jumbo sizes. The jumbo bag has a gold chain so that you can use it as a cross-body bag. The bag colors vary from pink and lavender to brown and blue camo. Clearly, Confetti has created a niche with bold and funky prints that can draw everyone’s attention.

Confetti offers apparel for men, women, and kids. His unique style is evident throughout his designs with innovative prints like the Mona mesh bodysuit and the Benjamin Satin 2 Piece.

Confetti’s apparel for men comes in various fabrics from velvet to satin. The Confetti satin shorts can be paired with either the Velvet Button Up or the Short Sleeve Silky top. The satin basketball shorts that dropped earlier this year come in numerous colors featuring a prominent Confetti logo.

One of the fits that have its celebrity fans is the Woodland bodysuit and pants. The fit blew up after Draya Michele was seen modeling the two pieces. The pants have pockets and are made of stretchy spandex material.

Confetti told Claire Sulmers of the FashionBombTV in 2019 that he wants to make an updated version of the Woodland fit, so stay tuned!

On his Instagram, the designer announced that the New York City showroom is currently moving and the new location is under construction. In the meantime, you can still shop Confetti Boutique online.

