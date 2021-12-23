The Do’s and Don’ts of regifting – it’s an art form

When it comes to the art of regifting, there are some unwritten rules that should be followed.

Loading the player...

The holiday season officially arrived. Christmas lights, trees and other decorations are on full display as holiday music blares through speakers. Along with all of the holiday decorations and music, the holiday season also brings with it the hustle and bustle of last-minute Christmas shopping. Department stores, malls and outlets are filled with people trying to buy gifts for their families, friends and significant others.

(Photo: Adobe Stock)

The thought of walking around crowded stores to stand in long lines or scrolling through an endless amount of online pages to find the perfect gift that will not arrive before Christmas is enough to make anyone consider recycling a gift that they were given. Regifting is a very common practice, especially around this time.

When it comes to the art of regifting, there are some unwritten rules that should be followed. Here is a list of five do’s and don’ts in preparation for this season of regifting.

Do package regifts nicely

The presentation is everything when it comes to regifting. One of the most important things to do when repurposing a gift is to present it as if it were new. Since the gift was free, this is the perfect opportunity to splurge on fancy wrapping paper or a nice gift bag.

Do not regift used, personalized or awful items

Ideally, any gift that is regifted should be in pristine condition and not personalized. Any wear and tear or personalization on the item should immediately remove it from the running of being given to another person. When an item is regifted, it should be presented undamaged, unused, unpersonalized and, if possible, in its original packaging.

Do think about the person receiving the gift

When it comes to gift giving, the person on the receiving end should always be at the forefront of the thought process. It is important to elevate whether that person will appreciate or want the gift before regifting.

(Photo: Adobe Stock)

Do not regift in the same social circle

Friends often interact together and know what gifts were given to one another. Regifting in the same social circle can be tricky and may cause more harm than good. Instead of regifting within the same social circle, it may be better to donate the gift to charity or a co-worker. The object of regifting is to make it so that the person on the receiving end does not know it was regifted.

Do regift for a White Elephant game

For the White Elephant game, the object is simple. Participants bring a wrapped gift to contribute to the pool and try to leave the party with the best option. Joke gifts are not only welcomed, but also encouraged. When it comes to regifting, this game creates the perfect atmosphere to pass off unwanted gifts.

Have you subscribed to theGrio podcasts “Dear Culture” or “Acting Up?” Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!