How to celebrate Ujamaa on day 4 of Kwanzaa

Dec. 29 marks day four of Kwanzaa, and on the fourth day, we light the second red candle to the left of the black candle. This candle represents the principle of Ujamaa or cooperative economics.

Pledge: On this day, we pledge to build and maintain our own stores, shops, and other businesses and to profit from them together.

Many of us are now familiar with the story of Black Wall Street in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and as we continue to pay homage to our ancestors by insuring their struggle and fortitude is not lost in the history books, it is important for us to also pay homage to the current Black Wall Streets that exist around us today.

There are more than 2 million Black-owned businesses in the United States, and with the advent of the internet and mobile apps, you don’t even need to live in the same neighborhood to patronize one.

Some ways to practice Ujamaa include buying from Black-owned businesses, banking with Black-owned banks, and even participating in a sou-sou or savings club with your friends and family.

How will you be celebrating Ujamaa today and in the new year?

Habari gani? Ujamaa!

Happy Kwanzaa!

