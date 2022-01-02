New Janet Jackson documentary trailer drops ahead of Jan. 28 premiere

Jackson is expected to share intimate details about her private life later this month when her new documentary "Janet" premieres

Pop and R&B legend Janet Jackson is expected to share as-yet unheard intimate details about her personal life later this month when her new documentary Janet premieres on Lifetime.

On Saturday, A&E and Lifetime unveiled a new three-minute trailer from episode one of the two-part docuseries, which is scheduled to begin airing on Jan. 28.

✨Happy New Year! It's the moment we've all been waiting for – night one of #JanetJacksonDoc premieres Friday, January 28th at 8/7c.✨@janetjackson @aetv pic.twitter.com/u8HtKs3edO — Lifetime (@lifetimetv) January 1, 2022

Janet and her brother Randy Jackson executive produced the four-hour film, which was filmed over the course of the last five years, according to Rolling Stone.

The latest trailer from the movie shows highlights from Janet’s life and career — from her and her siblings’ humble beginnings in Gary, Indiana, to her feelings on her late legendary brother, Michael Jackson, and the 2018 death of her father Joseph.

“You’re been very private about your personal life up until now. Why did you want to do this documentary?” an interviewer asks Janet during the trailer.

“It’s just something that needs to be done,” Jackson replies.

A scene from A&E and Lifetime’s new Janet Jackson documentary “Janet.” (Credit: Lifetime)

Other celebrities — including Whoopi Goldberg, Mariah Carey, Regina King, Ciara, Janelle Monáe, Tyler Perry, Missy Elliott, and Paula Abdul — who’ve witnessed and been influenced by Janet’s legendary career, weigh in on her life and accomplishments in the trailer.

Teyana Taylor and Samuel L. Jackson also share their feelings in the film.

“She is a lot of the image that is out today,” Monae tells an interviewer in the clip.

The movie also tells the little-known story about what it was like for Janet to grow up with her famous Jackson 5 brothers, whose sometimes abusive childhood has arguably received more public attention than that of their equally famous sister.

“There were times when I just didn’t understand where I actually fit in,” Janet says during the clip. “My father was very strict. He was in charge of my life, my career. My father said, ‘You’re going to sing.'”

Janet Jackson and Randy Jackson visit her family’s Gary, Indiana home in a scene from A&E and Lifetime’s new Janet Jackson documentary “Janet.” (Credit: Lifetime)

Janet reveals in the trailer that her closest sibling relationships were with her brothers Randy and Michael. The trailer also promises never-before-seen footage from the pop star’s private life.

One clip shows Janet preparing a bottle, presumably for her son Eissa Al Mana who she gave birth to in 2017.

The singer’s tumultuous romances with ex-husbands James DeBarge and Wissam Al Mana are also addressed along with her notorious Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show performance with Justin Timberlake in 2004.

“They build you up and then once you get there, they’re so quick to tear you down,” the Control singer says as images of, and headlines about, her “wardrobe malfunction” with Timberlake flash across the screen.

The montage is immediately followed with video of Randy informing her Timberlake’s team has invited her to perform with him again at Super Bowl LII in 2018.

Janet’s expression remains stoic in the trailer, as she contemplated the request during the clip.

The premiere of the film, directed by Ben Hirsch, will take place nearly 40 years after Janet’s 1982 debut album launched her historic career.

