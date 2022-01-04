Sloane Stephens and pro soccer star Jozy Altidore just got married

Stephens and Altidore announced their new union on Instagram Tuesday afternoon

Loading the player...

Tennis star Sloane Stephens is now a wife.

The 28-year-old phenom and 2017 US Open champion tied the knot with pro-soccer star Jozy Altidore on Saturday. The couple’s wedding ceremony took place at the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort in Miami Beach Florida, according to PEOPLE.

The athletic duo confirmed their new union on social media Tuesday afternoon by sharing a photo of themselves smiling in their wedding ensembles along with the caption, “1.1.22”.

Altidore, 32, is a forward for Major League Soccer’s Toronto FC and the United States men’s national soccer team. He and Stevens were childhood friends who reconnected in 2016 and eventually started dating, according to USA Today.

Stephens announced their engagement on Twitter in April 2019.

Stephens told PEOPLE she and her new husband were confronted with “all of the variables out of our control,” while planning their wedding.

Guests at the event were required to be fully vaccinated and had to test negative for COVID-19 both at home prior to the ceremony and on the morning of the big day.

“I empathize with all the COVID couples out there who have had to make the tough calls and be flexible with the ever-changing pandemic,” Stephens told PEOPLE. “We’ve all had to be super flexible, and I appreciate how accommodating our loved ones have been in making sure we have as safe and special a day as possible.”

Altidore said he and his new wife found a silver lining while planning their ceremony.

“I’ve loved reflecting on all of the moments that culminated to this day and how we’ve arrived at this life-changing moment,” he told PEOPLE. “It’s been so nostalgic to go down memory lane and revisit all the moments that brought us to this time in our lives. It’s made me fall in love with Sloane all over again.”

Photographer Stanley Babb of Stanlo Photography shot photos of the couple’s ceremony for Vogue.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!