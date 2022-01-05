SWV’s Coko reveals she, son among hundreds stranded on I-95 for hours

Cheryl "Coko" Gamble shared with fans on Instagram that she and son Jalen Clemons were stuck in their car for nine hours.

The lead singer of the hit R&B trio SWV shared that she and her child were among the hundreds of motorists stranded for multiple hours on the frozen I-95 Tuesday in Virginia.

Cheryl Gamble, better known as Coko, shared with fans on Instagram that she and son Jalen Clemons were stuck in their car for nine hours after an ice storm blanketed the highway and caused accidents.

“Today is a great day!!” Gamble wrote from Fairfax. “I don’t look like what I’ve been through!”

“Yesterday I was stuck on I95 north for 9.5 hours!” she continued. “I got stuck on a pile of snow, ppl were kind enough to push me out. My car is damaged a bit but, @jayyemichael and I are safe. I made it to a hotel where I shall remain until I can go home.”

“I have NEVER experienced anything like this before!!!” she added. “I think God for keeping us safe!”

The singer concluded: “No more road trips [for] me!”

Fans and friends of Gamble showed their support in the comment section of her post.

“That’s crazy,” DJ Spinderella wrote. “Glad y’all are ok!”

In the IG post, Gamble shared a photo of herself and the ice road that trapped hundreds of motorists — some for over 24 hours, according to CNN.

The shutdown happened Monday when more than a foot of snow was dumped on the area. Transportation officials told the news outlet the cause of the traffic snarl happened because trucks were disabled by the snow and ice.

There were reportedly no reports of injuries or deaths. “That’s great. But that’s just — that’s just dumb luck at this point,” Jim DeFede, a journalist who was stuck, told Jake Tapper, “This could have been a lot more serious.”

DeFede said several truckers were helping out drivers. He said that he saw one handing out bottles of water and another handing out loaves of bread.

Virginia senator and former vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine said he too was stuck in the traffic snarl for more than 24 hours.

“At some point, it switched from a miserable travel day into kind of a survival mode day for me,” the Democrat told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on Tuesday by phone. “And the roads are incredibly slick, and my car is sliding around, and I don’t have food or drink in my car, so I was more focused on, ‘OK, how do I safely get out of this mess.'”

