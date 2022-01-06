Byron Allen launches direct-to-consumer, free video streaming service SPORTS.TV

The SPORTS.TV app will reportedly feature dozens of channels

Media mogul Byron Allen, owner of theGrio, is diversifying his media portfolio by launching SPORTS.TV — a new free streaming platform.

The platform and app will collect and combine sports-related content including news, movies, documentaries, as well as content from local broadcasting stations.

The app will feature dozens of channels including Pac12 Insider, HBCUGo.TV, World Poker Tour, Pursuit Up TV, Swerve Sports, SportsGrid, For the Fans, Fight Network, Impact Wrestling, Black Belt TV, MMA TV, Campus Lore, Allied Esports, Outside TV, Horse & Country, NHRA TV, Racing America, with many more to be added.

Subscribers will be able to purchase tickets and access pay-per-view events, as well as buy merchandise and place sports bets.

“After many years, we have successfully combined the world’s two favorite words – sports and free. Advertisers spend more than $50 billion per year to reach this highly-coveted sports demographic, and I’m happy to announce that SPORTS.TV has already received enormous ad support,” said Allen.

He added, “SPORTS.TV is an innovative free-streaming service connecting sports fans to their favorite sports content, giving our subscribers complete access to all of their favorite teams and players on every device 24/7 for free.”

In October, Allen was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame near television legend Johnny Carson who gave him his first big break at 18. He was the youngest person to ever make a comedy debut on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson.

Byron Allen attends the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Byron Allen on October 20, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

In his speech, Allen also took the time to speak to and inspire everyone watching the ceremony. “I want to thank you for taking the time to listen to this because I want you to know this one simple thing: I don’t care who you are, I don’t care where you are, if you are alive and are listening to this, you can achieve your goals. You can live your dreams.”

He added, “I’m a testament…it will happen!”

As the founder and CEO of Allen Media Group, Byron Allen’s global media company enjoys a vast and wide library of family and advertiser-friendly lifestyle content.

He also owns several major television networks, giving him one of the largest cable network portfolios in the field. Some networks include: The Weather Channel, Comedy.tv, Cars.tv, Es.tv, JusticeCental.tv, MyDestination.tv, Pets.tv, Recipe.tv, Local Now, and The Weather Channel en Español.

