Jeezy, Jeannie Mai welcome first child together

Rapper Jeezy and his TV host wife, Jeannie Mai, have welcomed their first child together.

Mai shared the announcement on Instagram Tuesday, writing, “I asked God for a life of love and happiness. He sent me my family. Baby Jenkins is here.”

Before Christmas, Mai shared a video montage of her “shower of love,” in which she celebrated the pending arrival of the couple’s first child. It featured decorations celebrating “Baby Sno.”

Jeezy (left) and Jeannie Mai attend rag & bone Fall/Winter 2020 at Skylight on Vesey in New York City. (Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty Images)

“How am I falling in love again…but this time with someone I’ve never met? Baby J isn’t even here yet- yet bringing together our friends and family in a way only God can do,” Mai captioned the video. “Thank you, thank you to all our friends who threw this shower of love. And thank you to the one and only @katrinaselegantevents who turned our home into a winter wonderland,” she wrote in a video reel.

In September, in an interview with Women’s Health, Mai said that prior to conceiving the baby, she suffered a miscarriage. The 43-year-old TV host said she and Jeezy had planned to undergo IVF therapy a week after their wedding before discovering she had conceived again.

“It was the most beautiful sign that anything’s possible, that you’re not in control, and God has a plan,” The Real co-host said.

Mai noted that prior to her 2021 marriage to the Atlanta rapper, she never wanted children: “When I say never, I’m talking a hard-stop never.”

“Falling in love with Jeezy made me see life differently for myself. Our love is honest, pure, and safe…something I hadn’t felt as a child,” she said.

Mai, a sexual assault survivor, says it “still affects me to this day as an adult. So now, when I think about my child, the one thing I can tell you is how much I plan to protect this child.”

She and Jeezy started dating in 2018, and the two married in March 2021 after a yearlong engagement. Jeezy has three children from previous relationships.

When Mai celebrated her 43rd birthday last week, in an Instagram post, her husband wrote, “They say find someone you can live with, I say find someone you can’t live without. If it’s us against the world, so be it… Happy birthday My Beautiful Queen.”

