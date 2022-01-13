Kerry Washington’s Simpson Street to produce scripted podcasts

Washington will star in "Prophecy," which will launch later this year.

Kerry Washington is entering the scripted podcast arena. The Little Fires Everywhere actress’ production company Simpson Street has officially announced three scripted multi-cast Audible Original productions under its partnership with Audible.

The first project Prophecy, launches in 2022 with Washington attached to star. That project will be followed by Between Me and You and The Last Black Queen. These stories range from “romantic comedies to epic science fiction tales,” with Washington and Simpson Street executive producing all three.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 13: Kerry Washington speaks onstage during the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on November 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

“Our focus at Simpson Street is to weave together narratives that honor our unique differences while connecting us through shared humanity,” Washington shared in a statement. “Expanding into the podcast space, especially with Audible, is a phenomenal opportunity to engage in storytelling across multiple mediums. We could not be more excited!”

Simpson Street EVP and Academy Award-nominated producer Pilar Savone also shared a statement regarding the new project: “The art of storytelling is constantly evolving and through podcasts, there’s something thrilling and fresh about putting a new and modern spin on the idea of past time radio dramas,” Savone wrote.

“We could not think of anyone more perfect to share our stories with than Audible. They are at the forefront of audio storytelling and we are delighted to be working with Zola and team on this new endeavor!”

Head of Audible Studios, Zola Mashariki wrote of the success of Simpson Street thus far: “Kerry, Pilar and the entire Simpson Street team have truly raised the bar when it comes to marrying art and entertainment to explore the complexities and depth of the human experience Audible is equally committed to creating meaningful, thought-provoking, and dynamic entertainment, all of which is reflected in the projects we’ve quickly launched together.”

Mashariki continued, “Prophecy, The Last Black Queen and Between Me and You are brave, explorative stories that we know will captivate listener’s imagination. Kerry has an accomplished background in theatre, film and television and we are thrilled to be her collaborator as she extends her talents to the audio arena both as actor, creator and producer.”

Washington joins a list of various celebrities who have recently inked deals with Audible, including Queen Latifah, Lena Waithe, Kenya Barris, Kevin Hart and Charlamagne Tha God, to name a few.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 11: Actor-producer Kerry Washington attends The Hollywood Reporter’s Power 100 Women in Entertainment at Milk Studios on December 11, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)

Prophecy‘s eight episodes follows “a series of unexplainable events happens simultaneously around the world,” per the official description.

“Virginia (Kerry Washington) – a hydrologist, Daniel – a British zoo veterinarian, and Jonah – a commercial diver, will find themselves at the head of each phenomena; but as they fight for survival, they soon will realize they are all connected in this contemporary, Biblical reimagining of the Virgin Mary, Daniel in the Lions’ Den, and Jonah and the Whale.”

