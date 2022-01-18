Netflix releases trailer for season two of ‘Raising Dion’

The new season of the series about a widow raising a little boy with superpowers premieres on Feb. 1

Raising Dion is returning to Netflix next month. Season two of the sci-fi/drama series will premiere Feb. 1 and the streaming service has just dropped the trailer.

The show follows Nicole Reese (Alisha Wainwright), a widowed mother who has to raise her young son Dion (Ja’Siah Young) all alone following the death of her scientist husband, Mark (Michael B. Jordan).

With it hard enough balancing a career and being a single mom, things are compounded when it’s discovered that Dion has acquired mysterious superpowers.

‘Raising Dion’ (Netflix)

As the trailer shows, season two takes place two years after the end of season one, following Dion and his friends defeating The Crooked Man. The story now finds Dion splitting time between attending his regular school with his friends and going to a special facility where he has to learn to harness his powers.

Things look bright as Dion forms a bond with his superpowered new mentor, Tevin (Rome Flynn) while sparks begin to fly between Tevin and Nicole. However, conflict soon arises when Dion befriends a new superpowered kid at school, Brayden (Griffin Robert Faulkner), “a series of alarming events unfold,” according to the media release.

Mark, who genetically passed on the super abilities to Dion, appears in the trailer and will likely cameo in season two. In the meantime, Jordan will continue to executive produce the series, along with MACRO’s Charles D. King, Kenny Goodman, Dennis Liu, Michael Green, Darren Grant, Poppy Hanks, and Marta Fernández.

“When we created Raising Dion Season 1, we knew we wanted it to be for everyone – adults, children, and adults who are still kids at heart,” said Jordan and Liz Raposo of Outlier Society in a statement. “The audience response was beyond our wildest expectations and along with our cast, crew, and partners at Netflix and MACRO, we cannot wait to bring you Season 2.”

Alisha Wainwright as Nicole and Rome Flynn as Tevin in ‘Raising Dion’ season two. (Photo: Netflix)

Also, co-executive producing is Carol Barbee, Raising Dion’s showrunner. She says that fans should expect things to go to a higher gear in season two as the children get older and more confident and the stakes become raised.

Ja’Siah Young as Dion in ‘Raising Dion’ season two. Photo provided by Netflix.

“Dion and his friends are growing up and so is our show,” Barbee said in a statement.

“In Season 2, you’re going to get even more action, more mystery, more surprises, and yes, more powers. Nicole’s challenges escalate as she comes face to face with every parent’s worst nightmare. The stakes are higher than ever, and we’re so excited for fans to continue this journey with us.”

Raising Dion is based on a comic book by Dennis Liu, who also wrote and directed the 2015 short film that served as the template for the Netflix series.

