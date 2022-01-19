Alabama girl goes viral for Afro ‘Spider-Girl’ birthday photos

“I’ve had photos go viral before, but not like this, this one is different. I didn’t expect this at all," said the child's mother.

Loading the player...

An Alabama girl has gone viral after her mother shared images of the child rocking Afro puffs in a Spidey suit.

Diamond Jackson, who owns her own photography business, celebrated her daughter Rose’s third birthday with a Spider-Girl-themed photoshoot. What the proud mother didn’t anticipate was the overwhelming response from social media after she shared several of the photos online.

As reported by WKRG, Jackson said, “I’ve had photos go viral before, but not like this, this one is different. I didn’t expect this at all.”

She hopes the images will boost her photography business, Rae’s Blue Rose Photography.

On Twitter, one user commented under the photos, “Only issue I’m seeing is the hair. It might give away her true identity.”

Another said, “I love her afro puffs sm!!!! It really adds so much personality, absolutely adorable.”

A third replied, “I’m a big fan of Spiderman so I’m definitely a fan of this Spider Girl she looks super cute with her hair buns coming out of the Spidy suit she’s wearing.”

Little Rose is showing some Spidey-love after Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters nationwide in December. The superhero actioner stars Zendaya as MJ opposite Tom Holland, returning to play the lead role in the long-awaited sequel.

Zendaya is the first Black actress to star as the iconic character in Marvel’s cinematic history, and she shared with theGrio exclusively that the public has not always been “the most warm and welcoming,” but she’s gotten “nothing but love and support” from the Marvel team and her fans.

“I feel incredibly honored to be a part of the Spider-Man films,” Zendaya explained. “I am grateful for all the love and continued support that our MCU’s [Marvel Cinematic Universe] version of MJ has received. It’s been very special for me just to be able to kind of do a new version of this iconic character.

You know, I remember the first day that I went and met [director] Jon Watts. I knew that I was playing MJ, but I didn’t know what her personality would be like in this new version.”

She added, “We got to kind of take things, iconography and things, from the comic books that we recognize to be Mary Jane, and then kind of do our own interpretation of them and create something for our modern world. I think I’m very proud of being a part of this film. I hope to [see] more young women that look like me, and don’t look like me, in sci-fi. I would love to see more Black girls in sci-fi.”

Zendaya went on to explain that playing MJ taught her that she needs to “read more.”

“She’s always reading and I do not read enough. I don’t know if that’s because I’m busy, but I’d like to say that. I feel like a lot of my peers are just as busy as I am and they find a way to read books.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home also stars Jamie Foxx as Electro, Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin and Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio.

Have you subscribed to theGrio podcasts “Dear Culture” or “Acting Up?” Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!