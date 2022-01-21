‘Profiled: The Black Man’ from Tina Knowles-Lawson and OWN to air on Discovery+

The show will examine "the origins of widespread stereotypes" that have followed Black men for centuries

Tina Knowles-Lawson is behind the next big docu-series television event. Profiled: The Black Man, coming to Discovery+, examines “the origins of the widespread stereotypes that have permeated society and impacted the lives of Black men in America for centuries.”

Profiled: The Black Man, created in partnership with OWN, will premiere on Saturday, Feb. 12, exclusively on discovery+. New episodes will premiere subsequently every Saturday through March 5. Tristan “Mack” Wilds of The Wire joins as host of the episodes and will guide the audience as each installment tackles and breaks down a different stereotype.

The official synopsis per the press release reads: “Through a powerful mixture of historical footage, real-life testimony, and commentary from an array of renowned thought leaders, “Profiled: The Black Man” aims to show the difficulties Black men have faced, both in the past and present-day, while also highlighting and celebrating the triumphs and resilience of countless extraordinary men. In addition, each episode will feature commentary from notable community members such as executive producer Tina Knowles-Lawson, civil rights activist DeRay Mckesson, activist Tamika Mallory, hip-hop culture icon Sway Calloway, the Grammy, Emmy and Tony award-winning Billy Porter and more.”

Knowles-Lawson took to Instagram to share her excitement regarding the project, explaining that the purpose of the series is to “debunk” harmful myths about Black men. “For so long Black men have been stereotyped as Dangerous, Not Sensitive or Compassionate,” she wrote to her followers. “So many negatives the list goes on and on. The purpose of this show is to debunk these myths.”

“It was born from the Creator @trellworld ‘s frustration with these myths and not enough positive content about Black Men. After many long conversations and discussions about this. I told him if he did not see it to write it and he did!,” Knowles-Lawson wrote.

Check out the full show schedule, along with the official trailer, below:

Episode 1 – “Black Men Are Dangerous” – Premieres Saturday, February 12

Episode 2 – “Black Men Are Absent Fathers”– Premieres Saturday, February 19

Episode 3 – “Black Men Devalue Black Women” – Premieres Saturday, February 26

Episode 4 – “Black Men Don’t Cry” – Premieres Saturday, March 5

