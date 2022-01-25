Meagan Good says DeVon Franklin divorce ‘the most painful thing I’ve ever experienced in life’

"Not everything makes sense to me right now," Good admitted in a recent Twitter Spaces event. "But I do trust God overall."

Meagan Good is continuing to slowly open up about her split from soon-to-be ex-husband DeVon Franklin.

The popular blog xoNecole held a Twitter Spaces conversation over the weekend with the cast of the hit Amazon Prime series, Harlem. Good participated, as did her Harlem co-stars, Grace Byers and Shoniqua Shandai. The Spaces event was hosted by Gia Peppers, who steered the conversation to topics of goal-setting and love, as well as moments from the hit series and its impact on audiences.

Meagan Good poses at Amazon Prime Video’s “Harlem” brunch at Harriet’s Rooftop last month in West Hollywood. (Photo: Arnold Turner/Getty Images)

During the hour-long conversation, Good addressed her pending divorce.

“Throughout life, I’ve always approached relationships as understanding that at some point, they’ll get to the place that they’re going to, and then they would be over,” the 40-year-old actress said. “I’ve always had an attitude of like, ‘Alright, next chapter. We’ll see what’s next,’ and being okay with that and appreciating what you give to someone and what they give to you and sharing a moment in time and in life that you never get back, regardless of how it ends.”

She called the divorce “the most painful thing I’ve ever experienced in my life,” but added, “I am still optimistic. I still am hopeful for the future. I still — maybe this isn’t a chapter, but I just feel that it’s my next act in life, and I trust God.”

She shared that her own personal relationship challenges have stretched her point of view. “In my situation right now,” said Good, “it’s a little bit different because I thought that that would be the last time that I would be doing that and that I would be doing this with that person forever.”

Good said her faith has been unshakable, even in the midst of this painful chapter. “Not everything makes sense to me right now, but I do trust God overall,” she declared, “and I’m excited to see what this next act of life is going to be and what God has in store, and that’s all I can really do, but even in doing that, I do have gratitude and so much joy in my heart for these past 11 years that DeVon and I have been together. What he’s given into my life and what I was able to give to him, just everything.”

Franklin, a Seventh Day Adventist minister and film producer, met Good on the set of Jumping the Broom, where she was a co-star and he was one of the executive producers.

The couple married in June 2012. A recent PEOPLE report said the end of their marriage was “a long time coming,” due to their incompatible schedules, according to an anonymous source.

During the Twitter Spaces event, Good said, “Every season, every single part of it has been incredible. But I think it’s important for every relationship to know that it’s really about perspective, and it really is how you perceive and look at things and trust in God in the process, no matter what it is.”

She concluded that she is “still grieving, still hurt. It’s going to be a long time, but at the end of the day, it has made God, even more, my lover and even more my husband, and even brought our relationship to new depths and new heights — so, I’m in gratitude for that.”

