Jeannie Mai reveals sex of first child with husband Jeezy

She shared on "The Real" that the couple’s new child, Monaco Mai Jenkins, is a girl.

Loading the player...

The Real co-host Jeannie Mai Jenkins revealed that her new child with rapper Jeezy, Monaco Mai Jenkins, is a baby girl.

She shared that she is elated to be the mother of a little girl. “That’s the part that I’m still just so overwhelmed with,” Mai Jenkins, 40, said in a preview clip for the Wednesday episode. “I can’t explain to you how many visions jumped into my head this moment I put that little girl into my hands. I thought about my relationship with Mama Mai. That, already, I can’t wait to have that bond with Monaco.”

Jeannie Mai Jenkins (left) revealed to her “The Real” co-hosts that her new baby with her husband, rapper Jeezy (right), is a girl. (Photo: AP)

“I also thought about all the things that I didn’t learn as a little girl that I can’t wait to teach my daughter now. There’s just so many reasons why raising a little girl is such an honor to me. I would have been happy with anything, but to have Monaco, I can’t tell you, I feel chosen. It’s emotional, and I can’t wait to raise a really strong, loving, empathetic, humorous, fashionable, fly, little girl.”

She and Jeezy revealed the baby’s name last week on The Real when co-host Adrienne Bailon announced, “Today is an extra exciting day because, guess what … we have a Baby J update,” as reported by PEOPLE.

Bailon pulled out an envelope and read, “Three years ago, Jeezy and Jeannie were talking on a bridge in France, talking about what it meant to do life together. Here they decided to grow and raise a family together. Hence, they named their child after the city that changed their lives forever: Monaco Mai Jenkins.”

The baby girl is Jeezy’s first daughter. He has three sons from previous relationships.

Earlier this week, a rumor circulated that the couple had not announced the baby’s gender because they planned to raise the baby as gender fluid. However, another The Real co-host Loni Love slammed that suggestion. “Lawwwd,” the talk show host shared on Instagram Tuesday. “Jeannie will reveal Monaco’s gender Wednesday on @therealdaytime.” Mai Jenkins commented on the rumors, posting “If doin’ the most was a post.”

Mai recently shared that the “fourth trimester” of pregnancy has been challenging. In an Instagram post, she wrote, “While being a new mom is the most exhilarating moment I have ever experienced in my life— nothing prepared me for postpartum. NOTHING. No book I’ve read, advice I’ve gotten, that could have compiled ALL the things I’d need just to sit, lay down, walk, or even hold our baby.”

She added, “The 4th trimester has been the hardest trimester yet, but I’m a happy, healing mom over here. #postpartum.”

Have you subscribed to the Grio podcasts “Dear Culture” or “Acting Up?” Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio today!