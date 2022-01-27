‘King Richard’, ‘West Side Story’ top WGA nominations
"Don't Look Up" and "Tick Tick...BOOM" also earned nominations from the Writers Guild of America.
The Writers Guild of America announced its nominees on Thursday morning for the best original, adapted and documentary screenplay categories, and King Richard and West Side Story are leading the pack nominations.
King Richard nabbed a nomination in the Best Original Screenplay category. The film, based on Richard Williams and the early days of Venus and Serena Williams‘ careers, recently earned Golden Globe, Critics Choice and NAACP Image Award nominations.
Being the Ricardos, Don’t Look Up, The French Dispatch of the Liberty Kansas Evening Sun and Licorice Pizza round out the rest of the nominations for Best Original Screenplay.
West Side Story, which broke barriers by casting Afro-Latina actress Ariana DeBose as Anita, earned a nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay. Both West Side Story and King Richard also earned nominations for the Producers Guild Awards, which covers theatrical motion and animated pictures, TV shows and specials and televised/streamed motion pictures.
Check out the official WGA nominations below:
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Being the Ricardos
Written by Aaron Sorkin; Amazon Studios
Don’t Look Up
Screenplay by Adam McKay, Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota; Netflix
The French Dispatch of the Liberty Kansas Evening Sun
Screenplay by Wes Anderson, Story by Wes Anderson & Roman Coppola & Hugo Guinness & Jason Schwartzman; Searchlight Pictures
King Richard
Written by Zach Baylin; Warner Bros. Pictures
Licorice Pizza
Written by Paul Thomas Anderson; United Artists
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
CODA
Screenplay by Siân Heder, Based on the Original Motion Picture La Famille Belier Directed by Eric Lartigau, Written by Victoria Bedos, Stanislas Carree de Malberg, Eric Lartigau and Thomas Bidegain; Apple
Dune
Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth, Based on the novel Dune Written by Frank Herbert; Warner Bros. Pictures
Nightmare Alley
Screenplay by Guillermo del Toro & Kim Morgan, Based on the Novel by William Lindsay Gresham; Searchlight Pictures
Tick, Tick … Boom!
Screenplay by Steven Levenson, Based on the play by Jonathan Larson; Netflix
West Side Story
Screenplay by Tony Kushner, Based on the Stage Play, Book by Arthur Laurents, Music by Leonard Bernstein, Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, Play Conceived, Directed and Choreographed by Jerome Robbins; 20th Century Studios
DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY
Being Cousteau
Written by Mark Monroe & Pax Wasserman; National Geographic
Exposing Muybridge
Written by Marc Shaffer; Inside Out Media
Like a Rolling Stone: The Life & Times of Ben Fong-Torres
Written by Suzanne Joe Kai; StudioLA.TV
