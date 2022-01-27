‘King Richard’, ‘West Side Story’ top WGA nominations

"Don't Look Up" and "Tick Tick...BOOM" also earned nominations from the Writers Guild of America.

Loading the player...

The Writers Guild of America announced its nominees on Thursday morning for the best original, adapted and documentary screenplay categories, and King Richard and West Side Story are leading the pack nominations.

King Richard nabbed a nomination in the Best Original Screenplay category. The film, based on Richard Williams and the early days of Venus and Serena Williams‘ careers, recently earned Golden Globe, Critics Choice and NAACP Image Award nominations.

Saniyya Sidney, Will Smith, Demi Singleton and Jon Bernthal attend the UK premiere of “King Richard” at Curzon Cinema Mayfair on November 17, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

Being the Ricardos, Don’t Look Up, The French Dispatch of the Liberty Kansas Evening Sun and Licorice Pizza round out the rest of the nominations for Best Original Screenplay.

West Side Story, which broke barriers by casting Afro-Latina actress Ariana DeBose as Anita, earned a nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay. Both West Side Story and King Richard also earned nominations for the Producers Guild Awards, which covers theatrical motion and animated pictures, TV shows and specials and televised/streamed motion pictures.

The cast attends the Los Angeles premiere of West Side Story, held at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on December 07, 2021. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)

Check out the official WGA nominations below:

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Being the Ricardos

Written by Aaron Sorkin; Amazon Studios

Don’t Look Up

Screenplay by Adam McKay, Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota; Netflix

The French Dispatch of the Liberty Kansas Evening Sun

Screenplay by Wes Anderson, Story by Wes Anderson & Roman Coppola & Hugo Guinness & Jason Schwartzman; Searchlight Pictures

King Richard

Written by Zach Baylin; Warner Bros. Pictures

Licorice Pizza

Written by Paul Thomas Anderson; United Artists

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

CODA

Screenplay by Siân Heder, Based on the Original Motion Picture La Famille Belier Directed by Eric Lartigau, Written by Victoria Bedos, Stanislas Carree de Malberg, Eric Lartigau and Thomas Bidegain; Apple

Dune

Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth, Based on the novel Dune Written by Frank Herbert; Warner Bros. Pictures

Nightmare Alley

Screenplay by Guillermo del Toro & Kim Morgan, Based on the Novel by William Lindsay Gresham; Searchlight Pictures

Tick, Tick … Boom!

Screenplay by Steven Levenson, Based on the play by Jonathan Larson; Netflix

West Side Story

Screenplay by Tony Kushner, Based on the Stage Play, Book by Arthur Laurents, Music by Leonard Bernstein, Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, Play Conceived, Directed and Choreographed by Jerome Robbins; 20th Century Studios

DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY

Being Cousteau

Written by Mark Monroe & Pax Wasserman; National Geographic

Exposing Muybridge

Written by Marc Shaffer; Inside Out Media

Like a Rolling Stone: The Life & Times of Ben Fong-Torres

Written by Suzanne Joe Kai; StudioLA.TV

Have you subscribed to theGrio podcasts “Dear Culture” or “Acting Up?” Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!