Kevin Ward, Hyattsville mayor, dies by apparent suicide

His body was reportedly found in a park in McLean, Virginia

The mayor of the City of Hyattsville in Maryland, an urban area outside of Washington, D.C., has reportedly died by suicide at age 44.

Mayor Kevin Ward died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday, the New York Post reported. No additional details about his death have been publicly released.

“It is with great sadness that we report that our beloved Hyattsville Mayor Kevin Ward passed away yesterday, January 25, from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” a post on the official website for Hyattsville said on Wednesday. “Mayor Ward was a valued and trusted leader and a fierce advocate for all the people of Hyattsville. We are heartbroken at this loss and extend our deepest sympathy to his family.”

Ward’s body was found in Fort Marcy, a park in McLean, Virginia, by United States Park Police officers, according to the report.

“The First Lady and I are saddened to learn of the passing of Hyattsville Mayor Kevin Ward,” Maryland’s Republican Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted. “We extend our most heartfelt condolences to the Ward family and the people of Hyattsville as they grieve this tragic loss.”

“My heart is with Mayor Ward’s family and the people of Hyattsville after the loss of this dedicated, thoughtful and fiercely passionate public servant,” Rep. Anthony Brown, who represents Maryland’s Fourth District, said on Twitter.

“We are so heartbroken and devastated to learn of the passing of Hyattsville Mayor Kevin Ward,” Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said on Twitter. “Mayor Ward was an outstanding leader for the residents of Hyattsville and deeply loved his City.”

In a follow-up tweet, Alsobrooks added: “He was a wonderful partner in serving the needs of all our residents, and he accomplished so much for Hyattsville during his time as a Councilmember and his time as Mayor. We will continue to uplift his family, friends and loved ones in our prayers during this difficult time.”

State Del. Nicole Williams (MD-22) tweeted, “I am so sad to hear this news. Mayor Ward was more than just a municipal leader in my District, he was my friend. My heart is heavy right now. His partner and his children are in my prayers right now.”

State Del. Alonzo T. Washington (MD-22) said: “I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my friend and City of Hyattsville Mayor Kevin Ward. Kevin was a wonderful friend, father, husband, and fierce advocate for the city’s residents. I want to extend my deepest condolences to his family. He will be sorely missed.”

City Council Vice President Robert Croslin will serve as the city’s interim mayor, according to FOX Baltimore.

Ward served as interim mayor in 2019 before being elected in 2021. He leaves behind a husband and two sons.

Per the city’s official website, community members in need of grief counseling or mental health support are encouraged to contact Community Crisis Services, Inc.: dial 211 and press 1 or call 800-273-TALK; or the Affiliated Sante Group crisis support line: 301-429-2185.

