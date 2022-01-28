Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty being sued by security guard over alleged attack

Thomas Weidenmuller claims that Petty broke his jaw in an attack instigated by Minaj after a 2019 concert in Germany.

Looks like Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty are headed back to court. The 10-time Grammy-nominated rapper and her husband are being sued after a security head claimed that Petty punched him — an attack instigated by Minaj, according to TMZ.

According to the complaint, Thomas Weidenmuller, head of security at a 2019 Minaj concert in Germany, stated that he was hit by Petty after the “Pills and Potion” rapper yelled at him for taking up for a subordinate who Minaj aggressively chastised. He is suing the couple for damages and his extensive medical expenses.

Weidenmuller said that during the concert, a male fan was able to get on stage, angering Minaj. She yelled at one of the security guards, a female, for allowing the breach, calling her a “f–king b-tch” while recording the exchange.

The female security was reduced to tears after being humiliated by Minaj, leading Weidenmuller to intercede on her behalf. He says when he went to speak with Minaj, she also yelled at him, saying “Who do you think you are,” before hurling a shoe at him.

Rap star Nicki Minaj (left) and husband Kenneth Petty (right) attend the Marc Jacobs runway show in Feb. 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

When Weidenmuller was called to meet with Minaj later, she yelled at him some more and Petty sucker-punched him in the face, according to the complaint.

Weidenmuller says the punch broke his jaw, requiring eight surgeries and five plates in his face. He also claims to need six more operations before his jaw is fully repaired.

The news of Weidenmuller’s lawsuit comes on the heels of another lawsuit against Minaj being initially dropped, and then moved to another state. Jennifer Hough, the woman Petty was convicted of attempting to rape in 1994, sued Minaj and Petty for pressuring her into recanting her story against him. Petty was imprisoned for four years and is classified as a level two sex offender.

Earlier this month, Hough dismissed the harassment complaint against Minaj alone in New York, only for her attorneys, Seven N. Gordon and Tyler Blackburn to refile in California, where Minaj and Petty currently reside, as theGrio reported.

“We still feel very strongly about the merits of the case against both of them,” Gordon said. Minaj’s lawyer, Judd Burstein, issued a statement involving Hough’s attempt to refile in a new state.

Left to right: Jennifer Hough during interview on “The Real;” rapper Nicki Minaj (Photo: YouTube/TheReal; Getty Images)

“This is just a frivolous gambit to avoid a sanctions motion which I told them that I would be filing shortly and for which they refuse to set a schedule,” Burstein said. “As usual, they have decided to adopt a tactic without bothering to research the law. Had they done so, they would realize that re-filing their frivolous action in another jurisdiction will only result in another court sanctioning them.”

Petty was originally slated to face sentencing on Jan. 24 after pleading guilty to failing to register as a sex offender when he and Minaj moved from New York to California, as theGrio reported. However, his sentencing was extended to March 30.

