Alyssa Scott speaks out about Nick Cannon’s baby announcement months after son’s death

Scott took to Instagram following Cannon's baby announcement, revealing that currently she feels "surrounded by love"

Months after the loss of her son, Alyssa Scott is speaking out about Nick Cannon‘s latest baby announcement, sharing that “she is at peace.”

Scott and Cannon tragically lost their 5-month-old son Zen to brain cancer in December, theGrio previously reported. Sharing the news on The Nick Cannon Show, Cannon explained at the time, “Over the weekend I lost my youngest son to a condition called hydrocephalus that was pretty much a malignant, invasive midline brain tumor, brain cancer…it’s tough.”

This week, it was reported that Cannon is now expecting his eighth child with real estate agent and model, Bre Tiesi.

Nick Cannon, Alyssa Scott and their son 5-month old son Zen, who passed away on December 5, 2021 from brain cancer. (Credit: Nick Cannon/Instagram)

In an Instagram post on Tuesday that now has over 8,000 likes, Scott addressed the news of Cannon’s new baby, sharing that she is, “surrounded by love.”

She explained, “I want to thank every single person who messaged me or thought of me over the course of these last few months. I always say Zen expanded my heart in ways I never thought possible. He filled that space with compassion, knowing that I would need that most.”

She continued, “It is painful having my son be apart [sic] of conversations that aren’t in alignment with his light and legacy. It isn’t something I chose for him or myself. It’s important for me to let you all know … I am centered, I am at peace. I look at everyone’s predicament with loving eyes. I will not judge. I will consciously decide what I will participate in.”

“I am surrounded by love,” she concluded. “God, my mom, dad, sister, brother and daughter continue to carry me.”

Nick Cannon attends Fox’s ‘The Masked Singer’ Premiere Karaoke Event at The Peppermint Club on December 13, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images)

Cannon took to social media a few weeks ago with a tribute to Zen, theGrio previously reported. Sharing a photo of his other children Monroe, Moroccan, Zillion, Zion, and Powerful Queen, he wrote in the caption, “Still missing my little dude…His Spirit and brightness were soo strong #ZensLight…The whole family, We ALL miss you young King! Forever Our Angel!”

When announcing Zen’s passing on his daytime show, Cannon praised Scott publicly, saying he was “in awe” of her strength. He told the audience and viewers at home, “For a mother who carried a beautiful child for nine months and nurtured and cared for him every single day through this process…I attempt to be there for her, but I watch her strength and I’m in awe daily.”

Watch his stirring speech from that day below:

