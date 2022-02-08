Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions, Peacock acquire ‘Honk for Jesus’

In 'Honk for Jesus,', Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown star as megachurch leaders who are forced to "rebuild their congregation" after scandal hits

Loading the player...

One of theGrio’s standout films from this year’s Sundance Film Festival is Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul, starring Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown. Now the festival breakout has been acquired by Focus Features, Peacock, and Jordan Peele‘s Monkeypaw Productions.

As theGrio’s Cortney Wills reported a few weeks ago, Hall and Brown portray megachurch leaders in the film directed by Adamma Ebo and produced by her twin sister Adanne Ebo. The project was “inspired by their own experiences in the Black church and aims to point out some of the long-standing hypocrisies that will inevitably be confronted on the path to righteousness.”

(Credit: Sundance Institute)

Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski shared in a statement, “Adamma and Adanne’s fresh, unique voices deliver such an authentic, hilarious and searing experience. Their vision coupled with the talents of Regina and Sterling deserved all the acclaim Sundance audiences gave it. I am so thrilled that we get to bring the film to worldwide audiences with Peacock and Monkeypaw.”

The film is produced by Daniel Kaluuya‘s production company 59%, as well as the Ebo sisters, Hall, Brown, Kara Durrett, Jessamine Burgum, and Matthew Cooper of Pinky Promise.

Win Rosenfeld, Monkeypaw president, said, “Central to Monkeypaw’s mission is working with emerging filmmakers who are telling fresh and disruptive stories in mischievous new ways. We are so fortunate that the brilliant Adamma and Adanne Ebo have chosen to partner with us on the release of their hilarious Honk for Jesus Save Your Soul. They’re master satirists and have found both humor and heart in this fierce and provocative critique of hypocrisy.”

Regina Hall attends The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala on Sep. 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Adamma Ebo took to Instagram to celebrate the news, sharing a screenshot of the Variety report. She wrote in the caption, “Praise Him. Many thanks to @jordanpeele & @focusfeatures. Feeling sexy & holy all at once🙌🏿⛪️.”

Read the official film synopsis below:

In Honk for Jesus Save Your Soul, proud first lady of a Southern Baptist megachurch, Trinitie Childs (Regina Hall) carries immense responsibility on her shoulders. After a scandal involving her husband, Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown), the church is forced to close temporarily, leaving Trinitie struggling to manage the aftermath. Now Trinitie and Lee-Curtis must rebuild their congregation and reconcile their faith by all means necessary to make the biggest comeback that commodified religion has ever seen.

TheGrio is now on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!