NFL’s Deshazor Everett charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed girlfriend

An investigation found that Everett was driving at more than "twice the posted 45 mph speed limit just prior to the crash."

NFL safety Deshazor Everett of the Washington Commanders has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in a fatal Virginia car crash that killed his girlfriend just two days before Christmas.

According to ESPN, an investigation found that Everett, 29, was speeding in Chantilly on the night of Dec. 23, 2021, driving a 2010 Nissan GT-R that swerved off the roadway, struck several trees, and rolled over. His car’s passenger, Olivia S. Peters, also 29, later died as a result of her injuries.

Washington Commanders safety Deshazor Everett turned himself in at a Virginia jail Tuesday and faces a charge of involuntary manslaughter after an investigation found he was speeding when his car slammed into trees and rolled over, killing his girlfriend. (Photo: Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Department has asserted that Everett was driving at more than “twice the posted 45 mph speed limit just prior to the crash.”

Everett appeared before a judge in Loudoun County, Virginia on Tuesday, where he was released on a $10,000 bond. The NFL player was also hospitalized after the crash but did not suffer any life-threatening injuries.

The accident occurred after Everett, Peters and two fellow NFL players — Jamin Davis and Benjamin St-Juste — had gone out to dinner. Davis and St-Juste were in the vehicle ahead of Everett and Peters, headed north on Gum Spring Road near Ticonderoga Road in Chantilly shortly after 9 p.m.

A witness reported the accident, saying Everett’s car was “trapped in the trees.”

In a statement following the crash, Peters’ family said the Las Vegas native was an occupational therapist passionate about working with underprivileged, special-needs children.

“Our family is devastated by the loss of our brilliant and beautiful daughter,” the victim’s family said in the statement, according to PEOPLE.

Everett’s attorney, Kaveh Noorishad, said his “team continues to investigate this matter as we intend on vigorously defending Mr. Everett against these allegations. We continue to ask that judgment be reserved until all facts are fully investigated and litigated in the proper form.”

On Christmas Eve, the day after the crash, the Washington Commanders issued a statement saying, “Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been affected by this tragedy. Our team has alerted the league office and is working with local authorities as we continue to gather more information. We will have no further comment at this time.”

After Tuesday’s court appearance, the Commanders said in a brief statement: “We are aware of these charges and are continuing to monitor the situation. We will have no further comment at this time.”

