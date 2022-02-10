White House hosts Black History Month roundtable with historic Biden cabinet officials

TheGrio is an exclusive streaming partner for the Biden-Harris White House's roundtable discussion with all six Black members of the president's cabinet.

The White House is hosting a special Black History Month event on Thursday honoring the Biden-Harris administration’s historic number of Black cabinet members, and theGrio is an exclusive streaming partner.

To celebrate President Joe Biden‘s historically diverse cabinet, all six Black members — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan, UN Ambassador Linda Thomas Greenfield, Office of Management and Budget Acting Director Shalanda Young, Council of Economic Advisors Cecilia Rouse — and moderator Cedric Richmond, senior advisor to the president, will convene for an unprecedented roundtable discussion.

Left to right: HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan. (Photo: Getty Images)

The event will highlight the importance and significance of Black leadership in key policy areas including military service, housing, environment, foreign affairs, and the economy.

Following the cabinet roundtable at 11 a.m. ET, the White House will host a panel discussion on mental health and wellness in the Black community.

Director of the Domestic Policy Council Susan Rice and SAMHSA Administrator Miriam Delphin-Rittmon will be joined by Taraji P. Henson, Nneka Ogwumike, and Sloane Stephens, who will share their personal stories around mental health and wellness and discuss policy solutions put forth by the Biden-Harris Administration.

TheGrio is now on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!”