Curry sets 3s record, LeBron the winner in NBA All-Star Game

James finished with 24 points in his old home.

Stephen Curry delivered the greatest long-distance shooting performance in All-Star Game history, then LeBron James delivered another victory.

Curry made a record 16 3-pointers and scored 50 points before James made a turnaround jumper that gave Team LeBron a 163-160 victory over Team Durant on Sunday night.

Curry needed one more 3-pointer to break Anthony Davis’ record of 52 points but missed his final attempt. But with James’ team needing a basket to reach the target score of 163 points, they couldn’t afford to keep feeding Curry.

So James pulled up from deep on the right side for the winning bucket, making him 5-0 in the format where the leading vote-getters in each conference draft teams.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points, and James finished with 24 in his old home. Joel Embiid led Team Durant with 36 points.

James spent 11 seasons with the host Cavaliers, winning a title in 2016 and taking Cleveland to five Finals appearances in two stints.

The 37-year-old has won All-Star MVP honors three times and he was expected to put on a show in front of his home state fans.

James received a thunderous ovation during pregame introductions. The Cleveland crowd booed Golden State’s Curry, who defeated the Cavs in three Finals.

Ohio native Macy Gray performed the national anthem accompanied by a guitarist. Ryland James sang “O Canada.”

Phoenix guard Chris Paul is expected to play despite a thumb injury. TNT announced before the game that the 12-time All-Star will be out 6-8 weeks.

The league honored its 75th Anniversary Team during a special halftime ceremony. Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Julius Erving and Michael Jordan were among the legends who participated in the tribute.

