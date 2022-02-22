H.E.R. announces 2022 dates for ‘Back of My Mind’ tour

The four-time Grammy winner will play 19 cities this spring, including LA and New Orleans.

H.E.R. is heading back on the road in 2022. The Grammy and Academy Award-winning singer/songwriter has announced a new leg to her Back of My Mind Tour, including 19 stops this spring, according to a press release.

The tour will begin in Honolulu, Hawaii, on April 8. The North American jaunt will travel to cities like Seattle, Denver, Los Angeles, Austin, New Orleans, Minneapolis, Kansas City, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, and more. The final stop will take place on June 19. Opening for H.E.R. will be singer Marzz, along with other unannounced special guests.

“I’ve been so eager to connect with my fans this year, so it’s great to get back on the road,” H.E.R. said in a statement. “Being on stage fuels me as a musician and I can’t wait to feel that energy again!”

The Back of My Mind Tour’s 2022 leg follows the first leg in 2021, which ran from last September to October. Cities included were Santa Barbara, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Dallas, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C. Her opening act for the first leg was R&B singer Tone Smith.

H.E.R.’s solo tour will happen concurrently as she tours with rock band Coldplay as their opening act for their Music of the Spheres World Tour. Coldplay’s tour begins March 18 in Costa Rica and stands as H.E.R.’s first stadium tour. Music of the Spheres World Tour will run until October.

Before the tour kicks off, H.E.R. is up for six NAACP Image Award nominations on Feb. 26. She is also nominated for eight Grammy Awards this year, including Album of the Year for Back of My Mind, Song of the Year for “Fight For You,” and Best R&B Performance for “Damage.” The Grammys air live on April 3, a few nights before her tour begins.

Tickets for the Back of My Mind tour go on sale Friday, Feb. 25.

Back Of My Mind Tour Dates:

*Marzz not performing

4/8 (Fri) – Waikiki Shell (Honolulu, HI)*

4/14 (Thur) – WAMU Theater (Seattle, WA)

4/16 (Sat) – Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center (Portland, OR)

4/19 (Tue) – Bellco Theatre (Denver, CO)

4/21 (Thurs) – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park (Austin, TX)

4/24 (Sun) – Champions Square (New Orleans, LA)

4/26 (Tues) – The Andrew J Brady Music Center (Cincinnati, OH)

4/29 (Fri) – The Armory (Minneapolis, MN)

5/1 (Sun) – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park (Indianapolis, IN)

5/3 (Tue) – Starlight Theatre (Kansas City, MO)

5/4 (Wed) – Saint Louis Music Park (St. Louis, MO)

5/16 (Mon) – YouTube Theater (Los Angeles, CA)

6/2 (Thu) – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater (Bridgeport, CT)

6/7 (Tues) – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion (Portsmouth, VA)

6/10 (Fri) – Live Oak Bank Pavilion (Wilmington, NC)

6/12 (Sun) Daily’s Place (Jacksonville, FL)

6/16 (Thu) – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater (Tuscaloosa, AL)

6/18 (Sat) – Red Hat Amphitheater (Raleigh, NC)

6/19 (Sun) – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre (Charlotte, NC)

