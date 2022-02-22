NFL’s Van Jefferson reveals ‘fitting’ name for son born hours after Super Bowl win

Jefferson and his wife Samaria are high school sweethearts and share a 5-year-old daughter

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson became a father on the same night his team won the Super Bowl.

As the Rams faced off with Cincinnati Bengals for Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, on Feb. 13, Jefferson’s wife Samaria, 24, reportedly went into labor in the middle of the game and was transported to a local hospital to deliver the couple’s second child, a boy, whom they have given a “very fitting” name, Jefferson, 25, told PEOPLE.

“We decided on Champ Jefferson,” he said. “It’s very fitting. That’s very fitting for the type of situation we just had.”

Jefferson said the name “Champ” means “warrior,” adding, “and I’m all about having meaning [in] a name, so I think that’s a perfect fitting for him.”

Samaria tells PEOPLE that her contractions began the morning of Super Bowl, but they were spaced far apart so she wasn’t concerned. Only when she got to the stadium did the contractions become stronger.

“I just knew I wanted to push through for as long as I could,” she said. “I was wincing in pain… and watching Van.”

By halftime, Samaria was “in tears, crying.”

Samaria didn’t want Jefferson to know she had gone into labor because she wanted him to continue playing. Only after the Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 did he learn the baby was coming.

“Even coming to the game leaving at half time, so she has that warrior spirit, so we just thought it was fitting for him to have that same thing,” he told PEOPLE about his wife.

Jefferson, Samaria and their new baby appeared on the 3rd Hour of TODAY on Wednesday and explained at the time that they were still deciding between two names for their son.

“After he was born, Van walked into the room and he said, ‘I have a great idea for a name: Wynn Jefferson,'” Samaria shared. “We’re torn between Wynn and Miles Jefferson.”

While announcing his newborn baby boy’s name on Instagram live, Jefferson called Feb. 13 “a great day.”

“It was a great day, bro. I got three prizes today. My wife, my son and the Super Bowl,” he said.

The football star posted a photo to his Instagram Story of him cradling Champ. “X2!!!!!” he captioned the adorable pic.

Jefferson and his wife are high school sweethearts and share 5-year-old daughter Bella. He is also a father to a 4-year-old son from a previous relationship.

