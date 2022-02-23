Aaron Pierre is joining the cast of Marvel’s ‘Blade’ alongside Mahershala Ali

Pierre previously starred in 'Krypton,' 'Old' and 'The Underground Railroad,' but it's unclear what character he will be playing in 'Blade,' Deadline reported.

Ali is set to portray the titular Black vampire hunter, who himself is half human, half vampire. The character was previously played by Wesley Snipes in three Blade movies released during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Producer Kevin Feige announced that Marvel would be doing another Blade movie starring Ali at San Diego Comic Con in July 2019.

Veteran actor Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall) is also set to star in the film, which will be directed by Bassam Tariq (Mogul Mowgli), according to Deadline. Playwright Stacy Osei-Kuffour wrote the script for the MCU version of Blade along with Feige, the trade mag reported.

He will do great 🙏🏿 https://t.co/11PeFroKUY — Wesley Snipes (@wesleysnipes) November 11, 2021

In November, Snipes tipped his hat to Ali playing the iconic comic book character that Snipes previously popularized on the silver screen.

“He will do great,” the White Men Can’t Jump actor tweeted late last year.

Ali told The Breakfast Club in December that he was “humbled and so encouraged” to receive Snipes’ blessing.

“He didn’t have to say that,” the 48-year-old Oscar winner said of Snipes. “So, for him to come out and say that [as] somebody I look up to so much, I sincerely appreciated that. … So, thank you, brother.”

