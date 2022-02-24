Deion Sanders’ daughter, Shelomi, commits to Jackson State

The standout shooting guard will join brothers Shedeur and Shilo on the campus where their father coaches football.

Shelomi Sanders, a standout women’s basketball star and daughter of Jackson State University head football coach Deion Sanders, has committed to attend the HBCU.

The 5-foot-7 shooting guard, who graduates this year from Rockwall-Heath High School in Heath, Texas, will join brothers Shedeur and Shilo on the campus where their father coaches. She made the announcement on Instagram with a photo of herself wearing a Jackson State University uniform and the word “COMMITTED.”

This 2016 photo shows (from left) Shelomi Sanders, Shedeur Sanders and their father, former NFL football player Deion Sanders, at STK Rooftop in New York City. (Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

Coach Sanders commented: “Proud Father.”

Shedeur Sanders recently led the Jackson State Tigers to a SWAC title, and the freshman quarterback also inked a Name, Image and Likeness deal with Gatorade. As previously reported, in his role with Gatorade, the young athlete will help to increase national exposure for HBCU programs and athletes during the multiyear partnership.

The young quarterback said the deal will “definitely be helping other HBCUs. This is about the numbers. It’s about to go crazy. So right now, we’re still planning on the exact details. I’ll just let you know whenever we got things finalized.”

Shilo Sanders is a sophomore defensive back on the Jackson State football team who led his squad in interceptions.

Shelomi Sanders is joining the Lady Tigers basketball team, which is currently on a 14-game winning streak. According to The Mississippi Clarion Ledger, the team is four games away from a perfect record. They are expected to be the top seed in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament this spring.

Coach Sanders made his own announcement of his daughter’s good news on Instagram, writing, “when I tell u GOD is Good GOD is Good! My young daughter @shelomisanders has committed to play basketball for the Back 2 Back SWAC Champions.”

“I love ya, appreciate u and TRUST u with my baby girl,” he added. “Teach her, Challenge her, Develop her to be the best she can be on and off the court. God is so good. 3 kids on campus! … THIS IS WHAT I CALL CHILD SUPPORT.”

