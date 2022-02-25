Notorious B.I.G.’s ‘Life After Death’ to get the box set treatment

The diamond-selling double album will be re-released as an 8-LP vinyl super deluxe box set in June.

The Notorious B.I.G.’s Life After Death album will be re-released as a box set this year. The 25th Anniversary Super Deluxe Box Set will be released on June 10 as part of The Sky’s The Limit: A Year Celebrating the Legacy of the Notorious B.I.G. campaign, according to Complex.

The box set will be an eight-LP vinyl release. The first three discs will be the original album, while the five remaining discs are 12 inches of the album’s classic singles, “Hypnotize,” “Mo Money Mo Problems,” “Nasty Boy” and “Sky’s The Limit,” with the latter taking up two discs.

In addition to the 12-inch versions of the singles, the discs will include radio mixes and instrumentals of the tracks, as well as B-sides of “F**kin’ You Tonight,” and “Goin’ Back To Cali.”

The Notorious B.I.G., (photo Courtesy HBO/Rock & Roll Hall of Fame)

The box set will also be accompanied by a special commemorative booklet, featuring new liner notes from music writer and editor Sheldon Pearce, as well as rare photos from the album’s cover shoot.

While marking the 25th anniversary of the album, the Life After Death super deluxe release will also commemorate the year that Notorious B.I.G.’s would’ve turned 50. The Brooklyn-bred rapper, born Christopher Wallace, was born on May 21, 1972. He was killed on March 9, 1997, at age 24. His murder occurred just two weeks before the official release of Life After Death on March 25.

The double album, which included guest appearances from Jay-Z, The Lox, Lil Kim, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, and Mase, became a smash — eventually being certified diamond by the RIAA, with over 11 million units sold to date. Life After Death is one of only seven rap albums that have been certified diamond, according to Complex. MC Hammer’s Please Hammer Don’t Hurt ‘Em, 2Pac’s Greatest Hits and All Eyez On Me, Eminem’s The Marshall Mathers LP and The Eminem Show, and Outkast’s Speakerboxxx/The Love Below make up the other six.

In addition to the super deluxe box set, The Sky is the Limit campaign will also be honoring Notorious B.I.G. throughout 2022 with other releases, including a 4k version of his music video catalog. The campaign is a product of the partnership between the Christopher Wallace estate, Bad Boy Records, Rhino, and Atlantic Records.

Life After Death: 25th Anniversary Super Deluxe Box Set Tracklist:

A1. “Life After Death”

A2. “Somebody’s Gotta Die”

A3. “Hypnotize”

A4. “Kick In The Door”



B1. “F*ck You Tonight

B2. “Last Day”

B3. “I Love The Dough”

B4. “What’s Beef?’



C1. “B.I.G. Interlude”

C2. “Mo Money Mo Problems”

C3. “N****s Bleed”

C4. “I Got a Story To Tell”



D1. “Notorious Thugs”

D2. “Miss U”

D3. “Another”

D4. “Going Back To Cali”



E1. “Ten Crack Commandments”

E2. “Playa Hater”

E3. “Nasty Boy”

E4. “Sky’s The Limit”



F1. “The World Is Filled…”

F2. “My Downfall”

F3. “Long Kiss Goodnight”

F4. “You’re Nobody (Til Somebody Kills You)”



“Hypnotized” 12”

A1. “Hypnotize (Radio Mix)”

A2. “Hypnotize (Instrumental)”



B1. “Hypnotize (Club Mix)”



“Mo Money Mo Problems” 12”



A1. “Mo Money Mo Problems (Radio Mix)”

A2. “Mo Money Mo Problems (Instrumental)”



B1. “Mo Money Mo Problems (Album Version)”

B2. “F*ck You Tonight”



“Sky’s The Limit” 2×12” A1. “Sky’s The Limit (Radio Edit)”

A2. “Kick In The Door (Radio Edit)”



B1. “Going Back To Cali (Radio Edit)”

B2. “Sky’s The Limit (Instrumental)”



C1. “Kick In The Door (Club Mix)”

C2. “Going Back To Cali (Club Mix)”



D1. “Kick In The Door (Instrumental)”

D2. “Going Back To Cali (Instrumental)”



“Nasty Boy” 12”



A1. Nasty Boy (Radio Edit)

A2. Nasty Boy (Instrumental)



B1. Nasty Boy (Album Version)

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!