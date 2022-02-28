Meghan Markle: Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination shows ‘Black achievement woven into entire American story’

The Duchess of Sussex shared her thoughts on Judge Brown Jackson's historic nomination

Loading the player...

Meghan Markle has added her voice to the chorus of praise over President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown.

In an opinion piece written by attorney and Brandeis University professor Anita Hill, the duchess of Sussex shared her thoughts on Brown Jackson’s historic nomination in the article that was published Monday on URL Media.

Meghan Markle and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson (Credit: Getty Images)

“The civil rights history of tomorrow is being written today,” Markle said in the piece. “Judge Jackson’s nomination has opened new ground for women’s representation at the highest level of a judicial system that for too long has tilted against the very community she hails from.”

She continued, “For the millions of young women who will rightfully find inspiration from this moment, let’s remind ourselves that Black achievement is something that exists not just today or yesterday, and not just in moments of celebration, but as a fabric woven into the entire chronicle of the American story.”

As previously reported by theGrio’s White House Correspondent April Ryan, Judge Brown Jackson, 51, currently sits on the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia. She was confirmed in June 2021 by the U.S. Senate with bipartisan support. Now she will sit before the Senate once more seeking confirmation to the highest court in the land.

Brown Jackson began her career in private practice in Washington, D.C. in 2002. In 2010, she served as the vice-chair and commissioner of the United States Sentencing Commission. During that same time, she also served as a federal trial court judge for eight years.

“I am standing here today by the grace of God as a testament to the love and support that I’ve received from my family,” Jackson said in her Friday remarks after being introduced by President Biden.

I’m proud to announce that I am nominating Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the Supreme Court. Currently serving on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, she is one of our nation’s brightest legal minds and will be an exceptional Justice.https://t.co/iePvhz1YaA pic.twitter.com/Nzqv2AtN8h — President Biden (@POTUS) February 25, 2022

Addressing Justice Stephen Bryer, whose seat she has been nominated to fill and for whom she law clerked for in 1999-2000, Jackson said, “the members of the Senate will decide if I fill your seat but I could never fill your shoes.”

In her newly published opinion piece, Hill said Brown Jackson’s nomination is a good look when it comes to diversity in the high court. She also noted that in connecting with Meghan, she “thought of moments in modern history where Black women of stature and credential entered arenas once thought to be inaccessible,” wrote Hill.

She added, “I was recently able to connect with one of these women – Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex – and while her role over the past few years hasn’t been that of a federal judge or elected official, I couldn’t help but see a measure of parallelism given her experience navigating uncharted territory as a Black woman.”

Meanwhile, sources close to the White House, however, have told theGrio that there is disappointment that this historic moment for Brown Jackson is being overshadowed by the conflict in Ukraine.

This article contains additional reporting from theGrio’s White House Correspondent April Ryan.

“TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!”