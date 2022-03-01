Several major Hollywood studios halt film releases in Russia amid invasion of Ukraine

Sony, Disney, Warner Bros., and Paramount each announced that several films, including 'The Batman' and 'Turning Red,' will not be shown in Russia.

In light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, at least four major film studios are halting the release of their films in Russia. Sony, Disney, Warner Bros., and Paramount each announced that films will not be shown in the country.

A spokesman for Warner Bros. stated that The Batman, one of the year’s most highly anticipated action films, is among the films that will not be shown in Russia, The Wrap reported. It had been slated to premiere in the country on Friday.

The Pixar logo is seen at the main gate of Pixar Animation Studios January 19, 2006 in Emeryville, California. The Walt Disney Co. is reportedly in talks to buy Pixar Animation Studios Inc., a deal that would reportedly make Pixar CEO Steve Jobs the largest individual shareholder in Disney. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

“In light of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, WarnerMedia is pausing the release of its feature film The Batman in Russia,” the spokesperson said. “We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves. We hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to this tragedy.” In addition, Disney will not be releasing the latest Pixar animated feature, Turning Red, in Russia.

“Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming Turning Red from Pixar,” said a Disney spokesperson.

“We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation. In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance to refugees.”

The Disney logo is displayed outside the Disney Store in Times Square, December 14, 2017 in New York City. The Walt Disney Company announced on Thursday morning that it had reached a deal to purchase most of the assets of 21st Century Fox. The deal has a total value of around $66 billion, with Disney assuming $13.7 billion of Fox’s net debt. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Sony stated that its upcoming film, Morbius, will not come out in Russia, either. Although it isn’t scheduled to premiere until April 1, a spokesperson stated that the “uncertainty” of the “humanitarian crisis” is what’s giving the studio pause.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been impacted and hope this crisis will be resolved quickly,” a Sony spokesperson said in a statement to The Wrap.

Paramount Pictures announced that its forthcoming films, including Sonic The Hedgehog 2, and The Lost City, will not premiere in Russia, Variety reported. “We stand by all those impacted by the humanitarian crisis across Ukraine, Russia, and our international markets and will continue to monitor the situation as it unfolds,” said a Paramount spokesperson.

