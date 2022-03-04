Russell Wilson proposes ‘more babies’ to Ciara: ‘It would be perfect’

The couple was co-hosting 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' when Wilson got down on one knee before his wife and asked her for more children.

Loading the player...

NFL star Russell Wilson proposed to his wife, R&B star Ciara, again on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday.

The Seatte Seahawks quarterback asked the “Level Up” singer if additional kids would be in their future. The couple was sitting in, co-hosting for DeGeneres, when Wilson got down on one knee before his bride and asked her for more children, per the report from People.

The two are parents to 19-month-old son Win Harrison, daughter Sienna Princess, 4, as well as son Future Zahir, 7, whom Ciara shares with her former fiancé, Future.

(Credit: YouTube screenshot/The Ellen Show)

After being bestowed with a huge roses bouquet, Ciara initially kidded to viewers that sitting across from her husband made her nervous. Wilson asked aloud, “Do you guys want me to make her more nervous?” as she looked surprised.

Dropping to one knee, Wilson relayed, “I have a question for you. Serious question. Can we have more babies?”

The pair laughed at the idea together, then Wilson said, “I mean, it would be perfect. Just give me one more at least.”

With more merriment, Ciara responded, “We definitely can, but we’ve got a little time before we get there.” She told her husband of six years that seeing him in “daddy mode” with their daughter is “one of the sexiest things” about him.

Ciara shared with People that her children are all extroverts.

“These kids are funny,” she said. “Our kids are really hilarious, and obviously the older they get, the more they think they know.”

While the kids “run the house” at this point, their proud mother confessed that baby Win is the one “leading the charge” with his siblings.

“They say the third baby kind of moves or learns the quickest because they’re trying to keep up with their siblings, and he’s on it,” Ciara told the magazine earlier this week. “He’s talking really early, he’s moving, he’s a big baby, and he’s really tall, you know?”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!