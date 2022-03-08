Karyn Greer to anchor evening show at news station of the late Jovita Moore

“It is an opportunity of a lifetime to join this storied station,” said the longtime Atlanta anchor.

WSB-TV in Atlanta has tapped Karyn Greer of CBS46 as the new evening anchor following the passing of reporter Jovita Moore last October.

“It is an opportunity of a lifetime to join this storied station,” the longtime Atlanta anchor wrote on her personal Facebook page Monday. “It will be a while before you actually see me on TV, but I’ll be in the background working hard for you, as always.”

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Greer’s non-compete clause in her contract with CBS46 prohibits her from being on air on Channel 2 Action News for six months. She won’t appear on-air at WSB until the fall.

“I am honored to join their team of illustrious journalists in anchoring a yet to be determined newscast,” Greer’s Facebook message continued.

Ray Carter, vice president and general manager of WSB–TV said, “When you have the opportunity to add a journalist of Karyn’s stature, you do it,” as reported by Ad Week. “She brings so much to the table! We are excited to have her continue her stellar work in the community and, soon enough, help anchor one of the top-rated newscasts at WSB-TV Channel 2.”

“We are fortunate to have some of the most talented anchors, not just in the Atlanta market, but in the entire country. Karyn makes our team even stronger. It’s an exciting day for WSB- TV,” said Carter.

“I’m happy for her,” Brenda Wood, a former colleague of Greer and a long-time 11Alive evening anchor, told the Atlanta newspaper. “She’s probably the most veteran anchor in Atlanta and has a big loyal following. She’ll bring a lot to WSB.”

Greer, who has won six Southeast Emmys, joined WGNX in 1989, and she has worked in Atlanta since then. From 1999 to 2015, Greer was a journalist for WXIA, the Journal-Constitution reported, before moving to WGCL, which had formerly been WGNX.

Although Greer time and show are not yet determined, she is filling becoming an anchor where there was an opening for that role after Moore died last year from an aggressive brain tumor.

As previously reported by theGrio, Moore announced to her viewers she would be having surgery to remove a brain tumor in April, and she and her supporters hoped for a healthy recovery. However, months later, doctors diagnosed Moore with glioblastoma, a more aggressive form of cancer of the brain. She died at age 53.

