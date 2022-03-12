Jackson State partners with 6 Alabama community colleges

“Community colleges are an excellent training ground for students to prepare for the rigor of campus life at the university level,” said JSU's president.

HBCU Jackson State University is partnering with six Alabama community colleges to help associate degree graduates transition into its bachelor’s degree programs.

JSU’s scholars pipeline hopes to provide a seamless transition for students who complete degrees at Bishop State Community College in Mobile; J.F. Drake Community & Technical College in Huntsville; Gadsden State Community College in Gadsden; Lawson State Community College in Birmingham; Shelton State Community College in Tuscaloosa; and Trenholm Community College in Montgomery.

“Community colleges are an excellent training ground for students to prepare for the rigor of campus life at the university level, and we look forward to accepting the best and brightest scholars into the Tiger family to further their education,” said JSU President Thomas K. Hudson.

“The most important thing about this is the seamless transition, meaning that our general education courses will transfer over and students won’t lose any credit hours and will be able to continue their matriculation to their bachelor’s degrees,” said Nakia Robinson, dean of Instructional Services at Trenholm State Community College.

Hudson and representatives from the community colleges signed the agreements Wednesday in Birmingham.

