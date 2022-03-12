Traci Braxton dies at age 50 after battle with cancer

Traci Braxton's husband says the singer quietly fought esophagus cancer for the past year

Singer and TV personality Traci Braxton, the second oldest of the famed Braxton sisters, has died, the family announced on social media Saturday.

Braxton, 50, passed away after a year-long battle with esophagus cancer, TMZ reported citing her husband Kevin Surratt.

Traci Braxton is seen as We TV celebrates the premiere of “Braxton Family Values” at Doheny Room on April 02, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for WE tv )

“We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory,” Surratt told the outlet.

Braxton, who released two studio albums including her debut Crash & Burn in 2014, was surrounded by family and friends at her death bed. She spent her last year in hospice care, her publicist Tomasina Perkins-Washington told NBC News.

“It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci,” Toni Braxton, her elder sister, tweeted on Saturday along with a picture of the five Braxton sisters. “Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly.”

“Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake,”

Toni Braxton said in a follow up tweet. “We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life.”

Traci Braxton, whose “Last Call” reached No. 16 on the Billboard 100 chart, was a regular on the family’s reality TV show, Braxton Family Values, which also followed Braxton siblings Toni, Tamar, Trina, Towanda and Michael. The show aired for seven seasons on We TV.

Braxton is survived by her husband, son, siblings and mother.

