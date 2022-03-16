Mike Tyson releases line of ear-shaped edible gummies

Mike Bites were created by the former heavyweight champion's company, Tyson 2.0: Undisputed Cannabis.

Mike Tyson is releasing a line of edible gummies. The gummies are shaped like ears—a reference to his fight with Evander Holyfield.

Tyson’s cannabis brand, Tyson 2.0: Undisputed Cannabis is behind the edibles called Mike Bites. Not only does the packaging feature an ear, but the edibles are shaped like an ear with a piece missing.

Former boxer Evander Holyfield (L) is inducted into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame by former boxer Mike Tyson (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The company released an image of the project on its official Twitter page on Tuesday. They will be available at dispensaries in California, Nevada, and Massachusetts, according to NBC News.

The former heavyweight champ gave his stamp of approval for the gummies, tweeting, “These ears taste good!”

Mike Bites are inspired by Tyson’s 1997 bout with Holyfield when Tyson infamously bit a piece of Holyfield’s cartilage off of his ear during the third round of the fight. Tyson was disqualified from the fight, the rematch of a 1996 bout in which Holyfield defeated Tyson with an 11th round TKO.

Holy ears! They’re finally here! Go get your Mike Bites now 👂😤 pic.twitter.com/BCbXcdYcra — ItsTyson20 (@itstyson20) March 15, 2022

Tyson said afterward that he bit Holyfield in retaliation for alleged head-butting. He was fined $3 million for the incident and his boxing license was revoked.

During an episode of Tyson’s podcast, Hotboxin’, Tyson interviewed Holyfield and told him that he was planning to make the ear-shaped edibles after Holyfield said he “forgave” Tyson for the biting incident.

“You might be in business because we’re going to make some holy ears,” Tyson said. “Edible ears that got a bit taken out of them. Holy ears.”

Tyson founded Tyson 2.0 in 2021. On the company website, he says it was created as a way to encourage the use of cannabis for physical and emotional treatments. Tyson reveals that he used cannabis during his fighting career as a method of relaxation and mental focus.

“Cannabis has always played an important role in my life,” Tyson said, per the website. “Cannabis has changed me for the good both mentally and physically, and I want to share that gift with others who are also seeking relief.”

