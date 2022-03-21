Loose wig doesn’t stop Tina Turner understudy in Broadway musical

Ari Groover had a wardrobe malfunction in "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical," but she didn't skip a beat on center stage Saturday night.

One of Broadway’s most famous phrases, “The show must go on,” was made way all too real for one unflappable Black actress this weekend.

As reported by People, Ari Groover, who serves as an understudy in the Broadway production, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, had a wardrobe malfunction of a humorous kind at the show on Saturday when her prop wig flew off her head during an onstage performance of the Turner classic, “Proud Mary.”

“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” understudy Ari Groover showed both her talent and her ability to overcome a wardrobe malfunction onstage Saturday. (Photo: Screenshot/Instagram)

According to the magazine, Groover picked up the wig and tossed it to the side, then continued to bring the house down — much to the audience’s approval.

Groover later shared the footage on Instagram, captioning the now-viral video writing: “And sometimes you just gotta dance your wig right on off!!!! She added several laughing emojis.

The actress usually plays the characters Alline and Ikette in the musical while Nkeki Obi-Melekwe stars as Turner. However, Groover was tasked with standing in during Saturday’s performances.

Just contributing to theater history Ari Groover undefeated https://t.co/dsH4KKLWGP pic.twitter.com/8glpSzHSGR — Natalie Walker (@nwalks) March 19, 2022

Undeterred by the mishap, Groover encouraged audiences to come out to the musical, writing on her Instagram post, “This Tina was LIVE HUNEY!!! Keep ya posted on the next time I am Tina…until then come see @tinabroadway #tinaonbroadway#livetheater #nevermissabeat #rollingontheriver.”

One fan responded, “Who needs hair when you got moves like that?”

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical opened in 2019 and has earned 12 Tony nominations. The iconic rock performer attended one of the first shows, where she spoke to a shocked audience and cast.

“This musical is my life, but it’s like poison that turned to medicine,” said Turner, who, according to People, was dressed in a long-sleeve gold glittery gown. “I can never be as happy as I am now.”

In the program notes of the show, Turner herself shares: “I’ve been blessed with a wonderful career. After more than 50 years of performing I don’t need a musical, I don’t need another show. But I get so many cards and letters, I still can’t believe how people feel about me on stage and the legacy they say I left.”

“People tell me I gave them hope,” Turner continues. “It meant so much to people I feel I have to pass it on, and I hope this show serves what the people need, as a reminder of my work.”

The show features some of Turner’s biggest hits, including “Nutbush City Limits,” “Proud Mary,” “River Deep, Mountain High,” “Private Dancer” and her signature No. 1, Grammy Award-winning hit, “What’s Love Got to Do with It.”

