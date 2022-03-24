NFL’s Deshaun Watson may face another charge by Texas grand jury

The pending criminal case is the last in a series of complaints against Watson after a Harris County grand jury rejected nine cases against him earlier this month.

A grand jury in Brazoria County, Texas is considering evidence related to the 10th accusation of sexual misconduct against former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

As reported by The New York Times, the alleged victim told the Houston Police Department in Harris County that Watson ejaculated on her in a November 2020 massage appointment. The pending criminal case is the most recent in a series of complaints against Watson after a Harris County grand jury rejected nine cases against him earlier this month.

The last complaint describes an incident that occurred in Brazoria County, located south of Houston, which is outside the jurisdiction of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. As reported by The Associated Press, earlier this month, a grand jury declined to indict Watson following a police investigation into accusations made in lawsuits filed by 22 women who have accused him of sexual assault and harassment.

The decision came “about a year after the women first filed their suits, accusing Watson of exposing himself, touching them with his penis or kissing them against their will during massage appointments.” per AP. One alleged victim claims the NFL star forced her to perform oral sex.

As reported by ESPN, a spokesperson for the Browns said the team was aware that a second grand jury is hearing evidence in the case and a decision could come Thursday or Friday. As reported by theGrio, Cleveland acquired Watson from the Houston Texans last week, giving him a new five-year, fully guaranteed contract worth $230 million.

Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam said in statements announcing the trade Sunday that the team conducted an “extensive” investigation into Watson, including the sexual misconduct allegations against him.

“We are acutely aware and empathetic to the highly personal sentiments expressed about this decision,” they said in the statement. “Our team’s comprehensive evaluation process was of utmost importance due to the sensitive nature of his situation and the complex factors involved. We also understand there are still some legal proceedings that are ongoing and we will respect due process.”

Watson’s lawyers previously said, “some sexual activity” happened during some of the massage sessions but the athlete never coerced any of the women, The AP reported.

