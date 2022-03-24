Drake’s roulette win leads to $1M gift to Lebron James’ foundation

“Anytime I get blessed like that, I always think it’s good karma that needs to be transferred,” said Drake.

Drake teamed with online gambling house Stake.com to make a massive donation to the LeBron James Family Foundation, TMZ reported.

The Canadian-born artist recently hit it big playing one of their online roulette tables and he shared the love with his NBA star pal. Drake posted video on social media on Wednesday from the Harbour 60 steakhouse in Toronto talking about winning after placing a massive bet on black 11.

Champagne Papi decided to pay it forward by gifting $1 million in bitcoin to the LBJ Foundation, which serves students and their families in James’ hometown in Akron, Ohio, “by providing them with the fundamental resources, wraparound supports and family programming they need for success in school and beyond,” per the non-profit’s website.

Drake tells LeBron he's donating $1 Million to James' I Promise school 🙌 pic.twitter.com/xImA38igP5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 24, 2022

Drake noted he was asked, “What actually makes you feel rich in your soul at this level?” before announcing his donation to James. The Scorpion rapper mentioned he would personally bring the donation to the school before joking about a live performance.

“My kids gon’ go crazy,” James said.

Lebron James looks on from the sidelines at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The “God’s Plan” hitmaker also teamed with James, in partnership with Stake.com, to give away $100,000 to a single mother and her high school athlete son, Michael, who plays basketball for Toronto’s Royal Crown Academy.

The duo organized a dinner for college-bound Michael and his mother and surprised them with the generous gift. The sweet moment was captured on video and shared online.

